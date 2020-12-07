Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2023

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1454244

The Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2023 from USD 2.47 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9%.This report spread across 117 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 70 Tables and 34 figures are now available in this research.

“The surgical drapes segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.”

By type, the surgical drapes and gowns market is categorized into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. The surgical drapes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of surgical drapes in order to prevent surgeons and patients from surgical site infections is the key factor driving the growth of this market.

“The disposable surgical drapes and gowns segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The surgical drapes and gowns market by usage pattern is categorized into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns. The disposable surgical drapes & gowns segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“The hospitals segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

By end user, the surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Asia is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the surgical drapes and gowns market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe, in 2017. However, Asia is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure, rising burden of chronic diseases, and increasing initiatives to promote the use of disposable surgical drapes and gowns.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 70% and Tier 2 – 30%

By Designation – C-level – 62%, Director-level – 21%, Others – 17%

By Region – North America –50%, Asia– 30%,Europe – 20%

#Key Players- Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Halyard Health (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Steris plc (US), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany).

Research Coverage:

The report analyses the surgical drapes and gowns market by type, usage pattern, end user, and region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market

