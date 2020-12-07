Trocars Market Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years| Medtronic, Ethicon and more.

Get Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1608537

The Trocars Market is expected to reach USD 762.3 Million by 2023 from USD 538.5 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%. This report spread across 108 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 63 Tables and 32 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Trocars Market:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Ethicon (US)

Braun (Germany)

Applied Medical (US)

Cooper Companies (US)

Teleflex (US)

CONMED (US)

LaproSurge (UK)

Purple Surgical (UK)

GENICON (US)

On the basis of end user, the trocars market has been segmented into hospitals and other end users. The other end users segment includes ASCs and nursing homes. In 2018, the hospitals segment is estimated to register the largest share of the trocars market, by end user, as the majority of the patients prefer hospitals for surgical procedures.

Based on application, the trocars market has been segmented into general surgery, gynecological surgery, pediatric surgery, urological surgery, and other surgeries. In 2018, the general surgery segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising number of bariatric and hernia treatment procedures performed worldwide.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 22% and Tier 3– 43%

By Designation – C level – 15%, Director level – 32%, and Others – 53%

By Region – North America –31%, Europe – 23%, AsiaPacific – 21%,and Rest of the World – 16%

Competitive Landscape Trocars Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

3 Competitive Scenario

1 Expansions

3.2 Collaborations & Agreements

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Other Developments

