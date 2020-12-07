Urgent Care Center Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2023

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1417630

The Global Urgent Care Center Market is projected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2023 from an estimated value of USD 20.07 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.3%. This report spread across 132 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 67 Tables and 23 figures are now available in this research.

“The trauma/injury treatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on services, the urgent care center market is segmented into acute illness treatment, trauma/injury treatment, physical examinations, immunization & vaccination, and other services. The trauma/injury treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the rising number of unintentional, minor injuries and the increasing preference for affordable and immediately available healthcare services.

“North America to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Factors such as the growing geriatric population in the region, the affordability and promptness of urgent care services, and the inception of specialty urgent care, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Designation – C-level–31%, Director Level–19%, Others–50%

By Region – North America–46%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–18%, RoW–11%

#Key Players- Concentra (US), MedExpress (US), American Family Care (US),Next Care Urgent Care (US), and Fast Med Urgent Care (US).

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the urgent care center market and aims at estimating the market size and the future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as services, ownership, and region. The report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across the globe and the competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key strategies adopted by them to remain competitive in the market.

