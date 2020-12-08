5G wireless ecosystem Market Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast

Global 5G wireless ecosystem Market is valued approximately at USD 16.88 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 60.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The 5G technology is a revolutionary shift in the field of wireless networking to manage connectivity management for a number of machine-to-machine devices. Also, the 5G technology is expected to ease wireless networking management for a vast number of machine-to-machine devices. Deployment of 5G technology offer several advantages over 4G network such as high-speed data transmission and higher efficiency. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising usage of mobile devices and R&D initiatives taken by government to promote the adoption of 5G technologies.

For Instance: The federal government has announced to invest around 40 million pound considering the 5G testing and trail projects across United Kingdom. This investment made by the government is aimed at government plans focused towards enhancement & improvement of mobile connectivity. Also, The federal government has already exceeded its aim to make around 500MHz of public sector spectrum available for commercial use by the end of the year 2020 & would continue to work with departments to explore opportunities for more spectrum to be made available, further paving the way for the growth and development of 5G infrastructure market. However, concerns related to data security and privacy is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years. According to the statistics by GSMA Intelligence, total cellular connections worldwide as of May 2020 was recorded to 10,18 billion.

As per the Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector in Europe, including the ICT manufacturing and ICT services, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in 2017. In this sector, the ICT services account for the major share as it is predicted to be ten times larger than the share held by ICT manufacturing. ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities which held about 49.1% share while the telecommunications activities held around 30.3% share in the segment in 2017. These factors are estimated to impact the market growth in a positive manner in the next few years.

The regional analysis of global 5G wireless ecosystem market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in terms of revenue owing to the growing usage of smartphones, massive demand for connected devices. Also, the presence of prominent players has been the key force driving the growth of the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as government support to support 5G technologies in China and India also expected to drive the growth of the region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sprint Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm

Etisalat Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Vodafone Group Plc

AT&T Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Service Revenue

Subscriptions

By Application:

Commercial

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global 5G wireless ecosystem Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

