Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) is a rare progressive genetic disorder that results from a deficiency of the enzyme acid sphingomyelinase, which is required to break down (metabolize) a fatty substance (lipid) called sphingomyelin that is inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern.historically, ASMD has been classified as Niemann–Pick disease type-A (NPD A) and Niemann–Pick disease type–B (NPD B). NPD A patients have a relatively uniform natural history characterized by severe progressive neurodegeneration in the first year and death typically by 3 years of age. NPD B has a variable disease course and is associated with a broad spectrum of disease severity and manifestations.

The primary organ systems affected in all ASM-deficient patients are the spleen, liver, and lung. The onset and severity of pulmonary disease in ASM-deficient NPD is highly variable and is primarily due to the infiltration of inflammatory cells into the airways. It is notable that many patients exhibit joint and bone pain, and there may be a higher incidence of fractures.

DelveInsight's 'Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report covers the detailed information of the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to the National Organization of Rare Diseases, the exact incidence and prevalence of the disorder is unknown but has been estimated at 1 in 250,000 individuals in the general population.

According to the study published by Giugliani et al., ASMD has an autosomal recessive pattern of inheritance, and the birth prevalence is estimated at 0.4–0.6 per 100,000.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Epidemiology

As per the study published by Margaret et al., the incidence of ASMD at approximately 0.5 per 100,000 births, estimates extrapolated from the results of carrier screening, which suggest that the true incidence may be higher in selected populations.

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognise the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD).

The report helps to recognise the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the ASMD patient population

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) report provides a detailed overview explaining Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the ASMD epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Epidemiology Report

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for ASMD therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) population by its epidemiology

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Disease Background and Overview Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Patient Journey Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

