Activated Alumina Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Analysis Report on Leading Players, CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment,Trends and Forecast 2026

Global Activated Alumina market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Honeywell International Inc

Axens

CHALCO

Huber

BASF SE

Porocel Industries

Sumimoto

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

Jiangsu Sanji

Sorbead India Short Description about Activated Alumina Market: Activated alumina is a form of aluminum oxide that is very porous and bonds with certain liquids and gases without its chemical or physical form changing. Due to its high porosity, it has a high ratio of surface area to weight. It is commonly used as a desiccant, for water treatment, and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Honeywell UOP, Axens, CHALCO, BASF SE, Porocel Industries and so on. North America is the largest production regions of Activated Alumina, with a production value market share nearly 43.69% in 2016. The second place is China; following North America with the production value market share over 18.85% in 2016. Activated Alumina used for Fluoride Adsorbent, Desiccant, Catalyst, Refractory Additives. And others. Report data showed that 39.92% of the Activated Alumina market demand for Catalyst in 2016. There are two kinds of Powdered Form Activated Alumina and Sphered Form Activated Alumina. Back- end Activated Alumina is important in the Sphered Form Activated Alumina, with a Production market share nearly 84.54% in 2016. Scope of the Activated Alumina Market Report : The global Activated Alumina market is valued at 686.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 950 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Activated Alumina in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Activated Alumina Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Activated Alumina market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Activated Alumina Breakdown Data by Type:

Powdered Form Activated Alumina

Sphered Form Activated Alumina Activated Alumina Breakdown Data by Application:

Fluoride Adsorbent

Desiccant

Catalyst

Refractory Additives