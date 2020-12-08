Aircraft Leasing Market Anticipated to Record a CAGR of 5% during 2019- 2027

Research Nester recently published report titled “Aircraft Leasing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the aircraft leasing market in terms of market segmentation by aircraft type, by lease type and by region.

Theglobal aircraft leasing market is segmented by lease and aircrafttype, out of which, the aircraft type is further segmented into wide body, narrow body, business jets and others. On the basis of lease type, the market is segmented into wet leasing and dry leasing. The global aircraft leasing market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period on account of establishment of various startup companies in India, China and Malaysia. China is expected to be a center for commercial planes leasing with more focus on local and regional players. Additionally, the increasing air travel rate in growing economies on account of increase in the number of airline companies in the APAC region is expected to boost the market growth. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), rapid increase in the air travel rate in the developing countries is expected to increase the demand for commercial planes on lease in the near future. For instance, BOC Aviation purchased eight new A330NEO jets from Airbus SE,which are scheduled for delivery to Lion Air Group. North America market of aircraft leasing is expected to witness significant growth that can be attributed to the growth of commercial aviation sector in the U.S. and presence of world’s busiest airports such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Memphis International Airport.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1441

Expansion of the aviation industry, growth in construction activities for new airports and aerodromes along with the rise in global air travel rate are some of the major factors that driving the growth of the aircraft leasing market. Moreover, rise in the passenger traffic and increased demand of aircraft cargo is propelling the growth of the market. Low lease and interest rates combined with rising demand for low cost carriers are further boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, market players are focusing on increasing investments in the procurement and leasing of aircrafts which is likely to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

However, rise in the prices of crude oil and strict leasing regulations and taxation policies are expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the aircraft leasing market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the aircraft leasing market which includes company profiling ofGECAS, AerCap, BBAM, SMBC Aviation Capital, ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P, Boeing Capital, Air Lease Corporation, ICBC Leasing, Ansett Worldwide Aviation Services and other prominent players.

Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @https://www.researchnester.com/reports/aircraft-leasing-market/1441

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the aircraft leasing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123]

U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

Automotive Composites Market

Digital Customer Experience and Service Automation Market

Aircraft Leasing Market

Acid Converted Glucose Syrup Market

Robotic Automation Process Market