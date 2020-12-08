Amphibious Land Craft Market 2020 : Research Report by Size, Manufactures with Top Countries Data, Types, Application and Forecast to 2026

Amphibious Land Craft Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Amphibious Land Craft market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Global Amphibious Land Craft market competition by top manufacturers:

General Dynamics NASSCO

Textron

GRSE

Fincantieri Marine

Marine Alutech

ADSB

Amphibious Landing craft provide a number of benefits in military operations, such as in the transportation of armored vehicles and troops, as well as the carrying out of humanitarian missions and relief work. There have been an increased utilization of large amphibious ships in military operations. The Americas is the largest defense consumption market, accounting for 52.78% of global deals in 2016. Growth in the maritime budget is in response to marine threats such as smuggling, illegal immigration, human trafficking, and cargo thefts. Also, the 9/11 terrorist attacks has prompted Americans to enforce the law to ensure smooth commercial activities by sea. EMEA is the third largest consumption market, account for 13.89% in 2016. The growth in this region is mainly from the Middle East. The majority of international trade in Europe is seaborne, and this route has become one of the most-effective channels for economic development for the region. However, 104,049 people crossed the European border illegally in 2010. Similarly, the Middle East and Africa are suffering from huge losses due to piracy in the Gulf of Aden, the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, and the Arabian Sea. APAC has been the second largest consumption market, accounting for 33.33% in 2016. China, South Korea, and Japan are continuously increasing their defense budgets to enhance national security amid rising political tensions in these countries. Besides, India is another important consumption market. The global Amphibious Land Craft market is valued at 1263.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2817 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2026. Amphibious Land Craft Breakdown Data by Type:

LCAC (landing craft air cushion)

LCM (landing craft mechanized)

LCU (Landing craft utility)

Amphibious Land Craft Breakdown Data by Application:

Navy