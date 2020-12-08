Barite Products Market Size 2020 by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2026

Barite Products Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

This report studies the Barite Products market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Barite Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Excalibar Minerals

Milwhite

Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development

Halliburton(Hughes)

SinoBarite

Başer Mining

Corpomin

Guizhou Toli

China Zhashui Heqi Barite Mining

Yunnan Judu Minerals

Haiwo Minerals

Hubei Chuangyuan Minerals

Red Star Short Description about Barite Products Market: Barite is a mineral composed of barium sulfate (BaSO4). It receives its name from the Greek word “barys” which means “heavy.” This name is in response to barite’s high specific gravity, which is exceptional for a nonmetallic mineral. The high specific gravity of barite makes it suitable for a wide range of industrial, medical, and manufacturing uses. Barite also serves as the principal ore of barium. Barite is an important mine resource, which is mainly used in drilling industry (Rig). Barite reserve is distributed in China, India and Morocco. China is a leading barite resource distribution region and barite production region. In China, barite resource is distributed in Guizhou, Guangxi and Yunnan province. China has many barite suppliers and market concentration is low. India own the second largest barite resource. In India, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development is a leading. Barite have many different applications, including drilling industry (rig), medical industry, rubber & plastics, pulps and papers, paints and coatings and cosmetic industry. Drilling industry (rig) is the largest consumption field. During 2012-2016, drilling industry (rig) consumed barite varied from 8264.1 K MT in 2012 to 6107.8 K MT in 2016, with an average decrease rate of 7.28%. Affected by oil & gas industry, drilling industry consumed barite tend to decrease. Global major production regions are China and India. In 2016, China produced 2771.1 K MT barite and India produced 1101.6 K MT. China and India are two major exporting countries. Meanwhile, USA is a major importing region. In 2016, USA consumed 1450.3 K MT, which have produced only 422.6 K MT. During 2012- 2016, USA consumption decreased from 3430.3 K MT in 2012 to 1450.3 K MT in 2016, which have great impaction on global total consumption. During past five years, global total consumption decreased from 9220.3 K MT in 2012 to 6882.6 K MT in 2017, with an average decreased rate of 5.68%. Barite price increased firstly from 69 USD/MT in 2012 to 74 USD/MT in 2013, and then decreased in 2013. Since 2014, barite price kept increasing. Currently, barite average price is about 77 USD/MT. In the future, we predict that global consumption will keep decreasing. By 2023, global consumption will be 6338 K MT. Barite price will increase to 86 USD/MT by 2023. Scope of the Barite Products Market Report : The global Barite Products market is valued at 543.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 583.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Barite Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Barite Products Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Barite Products market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Barite Products Breakdown Data by Type:

Up to Grade 3.9

Grade 4.0

Grade 4.1

Grade 4.2

Grade 4.3

Grade above 4.3 Barite Products Breakdown Data by Application:

Drilling Industry (Rig)

Medical Industry

Rubber & Plastics

Pulps and Papers

Paints and Coatings

Cosmetic Industry