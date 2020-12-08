Benzaldehyde Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Benzaldehyde Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Benzaldehyde market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Benzaldehyde Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

This report studies the Benzaldehyde market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Benzaldehyde market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Emerald Performance Materials

Lanxess

Kadillac Chemicals

Shimmer Chemicals

Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology

Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical

Lianyungang Taile Chemical

Wuhan Dico Chemical Short Description about Benzaldehyde Market: Benzaldehyde (C6H5CHO) is an organic compound consisting of a benzene ring with a formyl substituent. It is colorless liquid has a characteristic almond-like odor. Benzaldehyde is mainly classified into two types: FCC grade and technical grade. And technical grade is the most widely used type which takes up about 68.5% of the global total production in 2016. Benzaldehyde mainly made from toluene. Benzaldehyde is mainly used for pharmaceuticals, Spices chemicals, dye, etc. The global benzaldehyde average price is in the upward trend, from 2116 USD/MT in 2012 to 2191 USD/MT in 2016. The price will be in increase trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material keep stable, but the Labor costs and environmental costs have increased year by year. The benzaldehyde sales will reach about 117 MT in 2023, with the CAGR of 3.18%. Europe is the largest consumption region of benzaldehyde in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 28% the global market in 2016, followed by USA (16%) and India (8.8%) China USA and Europe are now the key producers of benzaldehyde. The total market is relatively concentrated, and few manufacturers occupied most of the market share. Emerald Performance Materials, Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology, Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical are the key producers in the global benzaldehyde market. Top six took up about 73% of the global revenue market in 2016. The potential of Spices chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and dye will drive the development of benzaldehyde industry Scope of the Benzaldehyde Market Report : The global Benzaldehyde market is valued at 233 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 307.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Benzaldehyde in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Benzaldehyde Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Benzaldehyde market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Benzaldehyde Breakdown Data by Type:

FCC Grade

Technical Grade Benzaldehyde Breakdown Data by Application:

Spices

Pharmaceuticals

Agricultural

Dye