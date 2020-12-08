Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size (Impact of Covid 19 ) : Growth Factors, CAGR, Trends and Top Countries Data & Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

This report studies the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging. Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.48% share in 2016. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.25%. China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand. As for the consumption, China is also the largest consumer, who held 38.92% share in global consumption market in 2016. The follower is Japan, with the consumption volume of 52562 MT in 2016. Information revealed that Asia-Pacific will continue to be the key production and sales region of BOPA film in the coming years, providing huge support to the BOPA film industry. Unitika exited China market in 2016, which led to other suppliers in the industry gain greatly. Due to Unitika's stopped production in China, the price of BOPA price surged in the year in China. Scope of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Report : The global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market is valued at 1712.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2517.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Breakdown Data by Type:

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Breakdown Data by Application:

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics