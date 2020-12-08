Blown Film Extruder Market 2020 with Top Countries Data By Market Size, Types, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast to 2026

Blown Film Extruder Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Blown Film Extruder market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Blown Film Extruder market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

W&H

Reifenhauser

HOSOKAWA ALPINE

Macchi

Davis-Standard

Bandera

JINMING MACHINERY

POLYSTAR MACHINERY

SML Extrusion

KUNG HSING PLASTIC

Macro Short Description about Blown Film Extruder Market: Blown Film Extrusion is an established process which is used to manufacture a wide range of commodity & specialized plastic films for the packaging industry. Also known as Film Blowing Process, this extrusion process generally comprises extrusion of molten thermoplastic tube and its constant inflation to several times of its initial diameter. This forms a thin, tubular product which may be used directly, or indirectly by slitting it to create a flat film. The global average price of Blown Film Extruder is in the decreasing trend, from 806 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 750 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Blown Film Extruder includes 5 Layers, 3 Layers, 7 Layers and Other, and the proportion of 5 Layers in 2016 is about 48%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Europe region is the largest supplier of Blown Film Extruder, with a production market share nearly 60% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Blown Film Extruder, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2016. Following China, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. Market competition is not intense. Reifenhauser, HOSOKAWA ALPINE, Macchi, JINMING MACHINERY and POLYSTAR MACHINERY are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Scope of the Blown Film Extruder Market Report : The global Blown Film Extruder market is valued at 979.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1374.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Blown Film Extruder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Blown Film Extruder Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Blown Film Extruder market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Blown Film Extruder Breakdown Data by Type:

3 Layers

5 Layers

7 Layers

Other Blown Film Extruder Breakdown Data by Application:

Consumer& Food Packaging

Industry Packaging

Agricultural Film

Bags