Changes in Veterinary Centrifuges Market Revenue and growth rate during COVID-19 crisis

Veterinary centrifuge is a laboratory device which is used to separate the fluids liquids based on the density. Centrifugation is done by spinning the vessel which contain material at high speed. Due to the centrifugal force the heavier particle moves outside and lighter particles inside. Veterinary centrifuge separates blood, urine, hematocrit and other routine samples. Veterinary centrifuges is easy to use, robust and reliable affordable. Veterinary centrifuge separates the sample in a fraction of time. Veterinary centrifuge are instantly adaptable to blood separation, microhematocrits, urine sediments and other application. The next generation veterinary centrifuge are designed for fast centrifuging of small volumes of biological fluids. Veterinary centrifuge is ideally use for separating serum or plasma from the blood cells and perform microhaematocrit on anticoagulation blood samples and prepare urine for sediment examinations. Veterinary centrifuge are use in the diagnosis of blood disorders and disease. Veterinary centrifuge components include motor that supplies power to the rotor and shafts, centrifuge head which contains cup or shields that cover the rotor and turns on a spindle.

The growth of veterinary centrifuge market is due to the growing animal population and demand for the products related to animals. In addition, rise in animal health expenditure and growth in the demand of the pet insurance, increasing veterinary practices will impel the market growth of global veterinary centrifuge market. Public and private sectors in developing economies such as India and China are also taking initiative regarding the animal health and diagnosis in farms and poultry in order to pursue infection free domestic meat animals. However, high cost of equipment coupled with scarcity of skilled personnel are the major obstacles in the growth of veterinary centrifuges market. Furthermore, factor such as lack of awareness among the population and high cost of veterinary healthcare are also hampering the market growth of global veterinary centrifuges market.

The global market for veterinary centrifuge is segmented on basis of product type, end user, and geography

Segmentation by Product

Multi-Purpose Centrifuge (MPC)

Single Speed Centrifuge

Segmentation by End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Segmentation by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Veterinary centrifuges are the medical devices used for the separation of suspension based on density gradient and are widely adopted in veterinary hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. Since its inception, various technological advancement has been witnessed contributing to generate a novel products. With the emergence of e-commerce websites and increase in the logistics services are provides momentum to the growth of veterinary centrifuges market.

On the basis of geography, global veterinary centrifuges market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Market in North America followed by Europe accounts for the highest share in the global veterinary centrifuge market owing to the rising awareness on animal disease, increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, elevating prevalence and incidences of chronic animal health disorders are also gardening the growth of veterinary centrifuges market. Market in Asia-Pacific regions shows the highest CAGR over the forecasted period owing to increasing per capita income and presence of favorable reimbursement scenario or pet insurance are the major factors for the growth of the veterinary centrifuge market in this region. Market in Middle East & Africa shows a steady growth over the forecasted period owing to lack of skilled professionals and inadequate veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

Some of the key players present in global veterinary centrifuges market are Dispomed ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc. Rapid Sample Processing Ltd, VetEquip Ltd, Pan Veterinary, Woodley Equipment Company Ltd, Fanem Ltda, among others. These companies are highly focused on the development of technologically advanced centrifuge devices, further contributing to the growth of the veterinary centrifuges market globally. The market of centrifuge devices has witnessed consolidation among the key players such as collaboration, partnership, patent transfer, increasing research and development activities, product introduction, mergers and acquisition, and joint ventures among the international as well as domestic players are the distinctive trend of competition in the veterinary centrifuge market.

