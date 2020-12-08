COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis – Global Oil-sealed Seals Market 2020-2026

“

DICHTOMATIK (Germany)

DLI (UK)

DUKE Seals(China)

FP (Italy)

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

Freudenberg (Germany)

Garlock Klozure (USA)

Guangzhou Best Rubber& Plastic (China)

HALLITE (UK)

HUNGER (Germany)

MGONG (China)

MITSUBISHI (Japan)

Meifengrubber (China)

Information related to the market growth in qualitative and quantitative form is included in the research report. Also, data related to the market segments concerning the market share is offered in the report. The report also detailed about product consumption study along with its application at estimated growth rate over the forecasted time period.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil-sealed Seals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Oil-sealed Seals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plastic type Oil Seal

1.4.3 Metal Type Oil Seal

1.4.4 Rubber type Oil Seal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 OEMs

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oil-sealed Seals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oil-sealed Seals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Oil-sealed Seals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Oil-sealed Seals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Oil-sealed Seals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Oil-sealed Seals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Oil-sealed Seals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Oil-sealed Seals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Oil-sealed Seals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Oil-sealed Seals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil-sealed Seals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Oil-sealed Seals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Oil-sealed Seals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oil-sealed Seals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oil-sealed Seals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oil-sealed Seals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oil-sealed Seals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Oil-sealed Seals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oil-sealed Seals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Oil-sealed Seals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oil-sealed Seals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Oil-sealed Seals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oil-sealed Seals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oil-sealed Seals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Oil-sealed Seals by Country

6.1.1 North America Oil-sealed Seals Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Oil-sealed Seals Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Oil-sealed Seals Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Oil-sealed Seals Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oil-sealed Seals by Country

7.1.1 Europe Oil-sealed Seals Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Oil-sealed Seals Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Oil-sealed Seals Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Oil-sealed Seals Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oil-sealed Seals by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Oil-sealed Seals Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Oil-sealed Seals Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Oil-sealed Seals Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Oil-sealed Seals Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oil-sealed Seals by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Oil-sealed Seals Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Oil-sealed Seals Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Oil-sealed Seals Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Oil-sealed Seals Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Oil-sealed Seals by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil-sealed Seals Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil-sealed Seals Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Oil-sealed Seals Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Oil-sealed Seals Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DICHTOMATIK (Germany)

11.1.1 DICHTOMATIK (Germany) Corporation Information

11.1.2 DICHTOMATIK (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 DICHTOMATIK (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DICHTOMATIK (Germany) Oil-sealed Seals Products Offered

11.1.5 DICHTOMATIK (Germany) Related Developments

11.2 DLI (UK)

11.2.1 DLI (UK) Corporation Information

11.2.2 DLI (UK) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DLI (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DLI (UK) Oil-sealed Seals Products Offered

11.2.5 DLI (UK) Related Developments

11.3 DUKE Seals(China)

11.3.1 DUKE Seals(China) Corporation Information

11.3.2 DUKE Seals(China) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 DUKE Seals(China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 DUKE Seals(China) Oil-sealed Seals Products Offered

11.3.5 DUKE Seals(China) Related Developments

11.4 FP (Italy)

11.4.1 FP (Italy) Corporation Information

11.4.2 FP (Italy) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 FP (Italy) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 FP (Italy) Oil-sealed Seals Products Offered

11.4.5 FP (Italy) Related Developments

11.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

11.5.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Oil-sealed Seals Products Offered

11.5.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Related Developments

11.6 Freudenberg (Germany)

11.6.1 Freudenberg (Germany) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Freudenberg (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Freudenberg (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Freudenberg (Germany) Oil-sealed Seals Products Offered

11.6.5 Freudenberg (Germany) Related Developments

11.7 Garlock Klozure (USA)

11.7.1 Garlock Klozure (USA) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Garlock Klozure (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Garlock Klozure (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Garlock Klozure (USA) Oil-sealed Seals Products Offered

11.7.5 Garlock Klozure (USA) Related Developments

11.8 Guangzhou Best Rubber& Plastic (China)

11.8.1 Guangzhou Best Rubber& Plastic (China) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Guangzhou Best Rubber& Plastic (China) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Guangzhou Best Rubber& Plastic (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Guangzhou Best Rubber& Plastic (China) Oil-sealed Seals Products Offered

11.8.5 Guangzhou Best Rubber& Plastic (China) Related Developments

11.9 HALLITE (UK)

11.9.1 HALLITE (UK) Corporation Information

11.9.2 HALLITE (UK) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 HALLITE (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 HALLITE (UK) Oil-sealed Seals Products Offered

11.9.5 HALLITE (UK) Related Developments

11.10 HUNGER (Germany)

11.10.1 HUNGER (Germany) Corporation Information

11.10.2 HUNGER (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 HUNGER (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 HUNGER (Germany) Oil-sealed Seals Products Offered

11.10.5 HUNGER (Germany) Related Developments

11.12 MITSUBISHI (Japan)

11.12.1 MITSUBISHI (Japan) Corporation Information

11.12.2 MITSUBISHI (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 MITSUBISHI (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 MITSUBISHI (Japan) Products Offered

11.12.5 MITSUBISHI (Japan) Related Developments

11.13 Meifengrubber (China)

11.13.1 Meifengrubber (China) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Meifengrubber (China) Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Meifengrubber (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Meifengrubber (China) Products Offered

11.13.5 Meifengrubber (China) Related Developments

11.14 NAK (Taiwan)

11.14.1 NAK (Taiwan) Corporation Information

11.14.2 NAK (Taiwan) Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 NAK (Taiwan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 NAK (Taiwan) Products Offered

11.14.5 NAK (Taiwan) Related Developments

11.15 NOK (Japan)

11.15.1 NOK (Japan) Corporation Information

11.15.2 NOK (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 NOK (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 NOK (Japan) Products Offered

11.15.5 NOK (Japan) Related Developments

11.16 OUFU Sealing Parts (China)

11.16.1 OUFU Sealing Parts (China) Corporation Information

11.16.2 OUFU Sealing Parts (China) Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 OUFU Sealing Parts (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 OUFU Sealing Parts (China) Products Offered

11.16.5 OUFU Sealing Parts (China) Related Developments

11.17 Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

11.17.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA) Products Offered

11.17.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Oil-sealed Seals Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Oil-sealed Seals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Oil-sealed Seals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Oil-sealed Seals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Oil-sealed Seals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Oil-sealed Seals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Oil-sealed Seals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Oil-sealed Seals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Oil-sealed Seals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Oil-sealed Seals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Oil-sealed Seals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Oil-sealed Seals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Oil-sealed Seals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Oil-sealed Seals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oil-sealed Seals Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oil-sealed Seals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

