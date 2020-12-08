Cutting Boards Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Cutting Boards Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Cutting Boards market, leading manufacturers of the Cutting Boards industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Cutting Boards market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cutting Boards, also called chopping boards, is a type of kitchen utensils, mainly used in conjunction with the knife to cut meat, fish, vegetables and fruits and so on.

The Cutting Boards industry concentration is low; there are more than ten thousand manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from North America, Western European and Japan. The Cutting Boards industry is distributed by raw materials, many global famous manufactures in U.S. and E.U. make the woody cutting boards, while Chinese adopt bamboo widely, such as Suncha and Fujian Huayun. Japan as the advanced industrial country with a long story of cooking culture, the two famous cutting board companies both mainly adopt composite materials. Since the characters of cutting board industry, companies always manufacture located.

The key consumption markets locate at developing countries, because of the higher replacement rate of cheaper cutting boards. While food industry, supermarkets and restaurants, etc. become increasing consumption fields. China takes the market share of 34.33%, followed by U.S.A. with 24.84%. Europe and Japan’s consumption market occupies 21.86%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and there will be appeared more specialized companies. In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from to.

The international companies prefer combination of stationed in physical stores and electricity sales, or some kitchen ware brands set direct-sale store and present their cutting boards. Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business covering located market, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Cutting Boards market, there still exists a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments. The market is influenced by the price, while the cutting boards are necessities of life. People considers the low price referring to low quality and high replacement rate, hence some more expensive cutting boards are quite popular. Although China domestic companies have price advantage since the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products, the duration is much shorter than high quality goods.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the stable and a little bit slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands in similar class will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. This industry is affected by the economy and policy, such as luxury psychology as the increasing incomes, and the customs policy and environment policies, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of new material Cutting Boards will increase. The global Cutting Boards market is valued at 10050 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 11810 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on the Cutting Boards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Cutting Boards market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

