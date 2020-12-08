Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) is a cycloaliphatic monofunctional alcohol. It is a clear colorless liquid. CTF is used in acrylic acid esters for radiation curing and in fatty acid esters in synthetic lubricants. The major manufacturer is Perstorp in Europe At present, the production of Perstorp is 1740 MT in 2016. And the global Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.76% of global consumption of Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal. Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal downstream is wide and recently Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Synthetic Lubricants, Radiation Curing Coating and others. Globally, the Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal market is mainly driven by growing demand for Radiation Curing Coating. Radiation Curing Coating accounts for nearly 71.33% of total downstream consumption of Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal in global. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal is estimated to be 2650 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. The global Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) market is valued at 7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 10 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

