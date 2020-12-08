Die-Attach Materials Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Top Countries, Industry Size, Revenue, Opportunities, Market Share and Growth Rate and Trend Report to 2026

Die-Attach Materials Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Die-Attach Materials market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Die-Attach Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

SMIC

Henkel

Shenzhen Vital New Material

Indium

Alpha Assembly Solutions

TONGFANG TECH

Umicore

Heraeu

AIM

TAMURA RADIO

Kyocera

Shanghai Jinji

Palomar Technologies

Nordson EFD

DowDuPont Short Description about Die-Attach Materials Market: Die-attach are the term reserved for processes where the face of a die is attached to a substrate by a single joint. For power and high-power applications, die-attach products are made of high-lead solder alloys, which fulfill the requirements of high melting temperature and adequate thermo-mechanical properties, to ensure lifetime package reliability. However, die-attach processes parameters must be adapted for each application to achieve optimal results. In global market, the production of Die Attach Materials increases from 21165 MT in 2012 to 26131MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.41%. In 2016, the global Die Attach Materials market is led by China, capturing about 43.63% of global Die Attach Materials production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 6.51% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Die Attach Materials are SMIC, Henkel, Shenzhen Vital New Material, Indium, Alpha Assembly Solutions, TONGFANG TECH, Umicore. SMIC is the world leader, holding 7.34% production market share in 2016. In application, Die Attach Materials downstream is wide and recently Die Attach Materials has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Telecommunications and others. Globally, the Die Attach Materials market is mainly driven by growing demand for Consumer Electronics which accounts for nearly 79.19% of total downstream consumption of Die Attach Materials in global. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Die Attach Materials production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of Die Attach Materials is estimated to be 35809 MT. Scope of the Die-Attach Materials Market Report : The global Die-Attach Materials market is valued at 865.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1281.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Die-Attach Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Die-Attach Materials Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Die-Attach Materials market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Die-Attach Materials Breakdown Data by Type:

Die Attach Paste

Die Attach Wire

Others Die-Attach Materials Breakdown Data by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunications