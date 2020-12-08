Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2020-2027 | Accenture Plc, Advantech Co. Ltd., Cognizant, Capgemini

The digitization in logistics supply chain market was valued at US$ 11,794.24million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23,607.06million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.The key stakeholders in the digitization in logistics supply chain market are technology solution providers, technology service providers, logistics service providers, and end-user industries. The technology solution providers include connected device or other hardware manufacturers and software developers. The technology service providers refer to the consultants or technology consulting service providers, integrators or implementation service providers, and others.

Some of the key players of Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market:

Accenture Plc

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Cognizant

Capgemini

Hexaware Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consulting Services Limited

Wipro Ltd.

The Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Size

2.2 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Revenue by Product

4.3 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Breakdown Data by End User

