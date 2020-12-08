Elastomeric Couplings Market Size 2020 : Detailed Analysis on Top Countries, Shares, Sales, Price, CAGR, Impact of Covid-19 on Elastomeric Couplings, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2026

Elastomeric Couplings Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

This report studies the Elastomeric Couplings market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Elastomeric Couplings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Siemens

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Regal Beloit(PTS)

KTR

Rexnord

The Timken

SKF

Voith Turbo

LORD

John Crane

Renold

Tsubakimoto Chain

Using rubber or plastic materials will accommodate some misalignment while providing vibration dampening. Elastomeric types of couplings are capable of also providing shock absorption. A popular design is the jaw coupling. A metallic component goes on either end of the shafts to be connected and the elastomer fits between them. The leading manufactures mainly are Siemens, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit (PTS) and KTR. Siemens is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 15% in 2016. The next is VOLVO and Ennova. There are mainly five type product of elastomeric couplings market: jaw type, gear type, tire type, dowel pin type and other type. Jaw type accounts the largest proportion. Geographically, the global elastomeric couplings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global elastomeric couplings sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016. The next is Europe and China. The global Elastomeric Couplings market is valued at 1147.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1375.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Jaw Type

Gear Type

Tire Type

Dowel Pin Type

Other Type Elastomeric Couplings Breakdown Data by Application:

Pumps

Fans/Blowers

Compressors

Mixers

Conveyors