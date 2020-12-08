Gabion Boxes Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2026

Gabion Boxes Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

This report studies the Gabion Boxes market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

TianZe

ChangYi

Maccaferri

Link Middle East

ZhongLu

WangYu

HaoChang

XianTeng

ZhuoYuan

JinDeXin

QiangJin

NuoDa

Gabion Technologies (India)

Boegger

Gurukrupa Wirenetting

Gabion boxes are box cage made by gabion. Gabion boxes at the construction are filled by rock to form a flexible, water permeability and integrity of the structure. It is mainly used for retaining wall, channel lining and weir retaining wall erosion prevention engineering. The gabion boxes market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top sixteen manufacturers accounts about 14% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from Europe. The leading manufactures mainly are TianZe, ChangYi, Maccaferri, Link Middle East, ZhongLu and WangYu. TianZe is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 4.77% in 2016. The next is ChangYi and Maccaferri. There is mainly four types product of gabion boxes market: Galvanized Large-size Wire Hexagonal Mesh accounts the largest proportion. Geographically, the global gabion boxes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and other. The China held the largest production share in the global gabion boxes products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2016. The next is Asia (Ex China) and Europe. The global Gabion Boxes market is valued at 3890.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5312.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Gabion Boxes Breakdown Data by Type:

Galvanized Large-size Wire Hexagonal Mesh

Zn-5%Al-mixed Rare Earth Alloy Plating

Galvanized Plastic-coated Hexagonal Mesh

Zn-10%Al-mixed Rare Earth Alloy Plating Gabion Boxes Breakdown Data by Application:

Control and Guide Rivers and Floods

Protect Channels and River Beds

Road Protection