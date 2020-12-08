Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

“
Report Ocean adds Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market research focusing on the key drivers, current trends and restraints for the key players. The market research study offers analysis of the revenue forecasts, geographies, market share and segmentation of the market.
This research study report on the Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market details about the marketplace in terms of overall market study and detailed assessment of the business. Industrial overview in consideration with the market size is given along with the current scenario of the market.
The market research study on Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market also offers a brief of segmentations spectrum related to different regions with a significant contribution from different companies across the marketplace.
An outline of the Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market scope include:
• Study of different regional outlook
• Outline of key market segmentations
• Detailed study of the competitive landscape
The research study focuses on the extensive competitive reach of the Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market with companies:
• Company 1
Company profiles along with the data related to financial updates, regional segmentation and business segmentation are inculcated in the report.
The study of companies also includes information related to their current share in the market, production sites, area serves and other regional presence.
Data related to portfolio of manufacturers, product’s application and properties of the product is included in the research study.
Regional study of the Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market:
The research report focuses majorly on the regional segmentations spanning around North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other parts of the world.
Regional study offers country-wise share of market and track presence of market players across geographies with the recent developments and information related to the growth opportunities for the players.
Anticipated growth rate recorded by every geography over the forecasted time period is specified in the research report.
Overview of the segmentation of the Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market:
The report offers the segmentation of key verticals:
Sto Ltd.
Saint-Gobain
Knauf Insulation
Baumit
Lfhuaneng
ROCKWOOL
Taishi
Information related to the market growth in qualitative and quantitative form is included in the research report. Also, data related to the market segments concerning the market share is offered in the report. The report also detailed about product consumption study along with its application at estimated growth rate over the forecasted time period.
Report description detailed more about the Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market and the offerings in the report, get insights:
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Expanded Polystyrene
1.4.3 Mineral Wool
1.4.4 Polyurethane Foam
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential Buildings
1.5.3 Commercial Buildings
1.5.4 Industrial Buildings
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) by Country
6.1.1 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) by Country
7.1.1 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) by Country
9.1.1 Latin America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Sto Ltd.
11.1.1 Sto Ltd. Corporation Information
11.1.2 Sto Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Sto Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Sto Ltd. External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered
11.1.5 Sto Ltd. Related Developments
11.2 Saint-Gobain
11.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
11.2.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Saint-Gobain External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered
11.2.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments
11.3 Knauf Insulation
11.3.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information
11.3.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Knauf Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Knauf Insulation External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered
11.3.5 Knauf Insulation Related Developments
11.4 Baumit
11.4.1 Baumit Corporation Information
11.4.2 Baumit Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Baumit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Baumit External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered
11.4.5 Baumit Related Developments
11.5 Lfhuaneng
11.5.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information
11.5.2 Lfhuaneng Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Lfhuaneng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Lfhuaneng External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered
11.5.5 Lfhuaneng Related Developments
11.6 ROCKWOOL
11.6.1 ROCKWOOL Corporation Information
11.6.2 ROCKWOOL Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 ROCKWOOL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 ROCKWOOL External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered
11.6.5 ROCKWOOL Related Developments
11.7 Taishi
11.7.1 Taishi Corporation Information
11.7.2 Taishi Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Taishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Taishi External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered
11.7.5 Taishi Related Developments
11.8 Beipeng
11.8.1 Beipeng Corporation Information
11.8.2 Beipeng Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Beipeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Beipeng External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered
11.8.5 Beipeng Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
