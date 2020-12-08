Global Geogrids Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Feicheng Lianyi, Shandong New Slightly Geotechnical Material, Taian Modern Plastic, Maccaferri, Tensar, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Geogrids Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Geogrids market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Geogrids industry. Growth of the overall Geogrids market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Geogrids Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Geogrids industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Geogrids market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Feicheng Lianyi

Shandong New Slightly Geotechnical Material

Taian Modern Plastic

Maccaferri

Tensar

Shandong Hongxiang New Materials

Taian Road Engineering Materials

Nanchang Teamgo New Materials

Jiangsu Jiuding

NAUE Secugrid

GEO Fabrics

TechFab India

Tencate

GSE

Nanyang Jieda

Shandong Lewu

Huesker

Shandong Tonggao Engineering Materials

Hengshui Baoli Engineering Rubber

Yongxin Huali

Tai’an Ruiheng Building Material

Polyfabrics

Strata Geosystem

Nilex

Taian Hengda

Atarfil. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Geogrids market is segmented into

Plastic Geogrid

Steel Plastic Composite Geogrid

Fiberglass Geogrid

Polyester Geogrid

Other

Based on Application Geogrids market is segmented into

Mining

Railways & Highways

Parking Lot or Marina