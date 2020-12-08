Global Specialty Tapes Market | Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario

“

Report Ocean adds Global Specialty Tapes Market research focusing on the key drivers, current trends and restraints for the key players. The market research study offers analysis of the revenue forecasts, geographies, market share and segmentation of the market.

This research study report on the Global Specialty Tapes Market details about the marketplace in terms of overall market study and detailed assessment of the business. Industrial overview in consideration with the market size is given along with the current scenario of the market.

The market research study on Global Specialty Tapes Market also offers a brief of segmentations spectrum related to different regions with a significant contribution from different companies across the marketplace.

An outline of the Global Specialty Tapes Market scope include:

• Study of different regional outlook

• Outline of key market segmentations

• Detailed study of the competitive landscape

The research study focuses on the extensive competitive reach of the Global Specialty Tapes Market with companies:

• Company 1

Company profiles along with the data related to financial updates, regional segmentation and business segmentation are inculcated in the report.

The study of companies also includes information related to their current share in the market, production sites, area serves and other regional presence.

Data related to portfolio of manufacturers, product’s application and properties of the product is included in the research study.

Regional study of the Global Specialty Tapes Market:

The research report focuses majorly on the regional segmentations spanning around North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other parts of the world.

Regional study offers country-wise share of market and track presence of market players across geographies with the recent developments and information related to the growth opportunities for the players.

Anticipated growth rate recorded by every geography over the forecasted time period is specified in the research report.

Overview of the segmentation of the Global Specialty Tapes Market:

The report offers the segmentation of key verticals:

3M

DowDuPont

BASF

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Sika Ag

Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd

Ashland Inc.

Avery Denison Group

Huntsman Corporation

Information related to the market growth in qualitative and quantitative form is included in the research report. Also, data related to the market segments concerning the market share is offered in the report. The report also detailed about product consumption study along with its application at estimated growth rate over the forecasted time period.

Report description detailed more about the Global Specialty Tapes Market and the offerings in the report

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Specialty Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Specialty Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Specialty Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Woven Tapes

1.4.3 Non-woven Tapes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Specialty Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.4 Health Care

1.5.5 Mechanical Engineering

1.5.6 Shipbuilding Industry

1.5.7 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Specialty Tapes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Specialty Tapes Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Specialty Tapes Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Specialty Tapes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Specialty Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Specialty Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Specialty Tapes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Specialty Tapes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Specialty Tapes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Specialty Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Specialty Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Specialty Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Specialty Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Specialty Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Specialty Tapes Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Specialty Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Specialty Tapes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Specialty Tapes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Specialty Tapes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Tapes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Specialty Tapes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Specialty Tapes Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Specialty Tapes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Specialty Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Specialty Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Specialty Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Specialty Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Specialty Tapes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Specialty Tapes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Specialty Tapes Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Specialty Tapes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Specialty Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Specialty Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Specialty Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Specialty Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Specialty Tapes by Country

6.1.1 North America Specialty Tapes Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Specialty Tapes Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Specialty Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Specialty Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Specialty Tapes by Country

7.1.1 Europe Specialty Tapes Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Specialty Tapes Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Specialty Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Specialty Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Tapes by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Tapes Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Tapes Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Specialty Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Specialty Tapes by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Specialty Tapes Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Specialty Tapes Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Specialty Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Specialty Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tapes by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tapes Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tapes Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M Specialty Tapes Products Offered

11.1.5 3M Related Developments

11.2 DowDuPont

11.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DowDuPont Specialty Tapes Products Offered

11.2.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BASF Specialty Tapes Products Offered

11.3.5 BASF Related Developments

11.4 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

11.4.1 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. Specialty Tapes Products Offered

11.4.5 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. Related Developments

11.5 Sika Ag

11.5.1 Sika Ag Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sika Ag Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Sika Ag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sika Ag Specialty Tapes Products Offered

11.5.5 Sika Ag Related Developments

11.6 Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd

11.6.1 Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd Corporation Information

11.6.2 Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd Specialty Tapes Products Offered

11.6.5 Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd Related Developments

11.7 Ashland Inc.

11.7.1 Ashland Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ashland Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Ashland Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Ashland Inc. Specialty Tapes Products Offered

11.7.5 Ashland Inc. Related Developments

11.8 Avery Denison Group

11.8.1 Avery Denison Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Avery Denison Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Avery Denison Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Avery Denison Group Specialty Tapes Products Offered

11.8.5 Avery Denison Group Related Developments

11.9 Huntsman Corporation

11.9.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Huntsman Corporation Specialty Tapes Products Offered

11.9.5 Huntsman Corporation Related Developments

11.10 Bayer Material Science (Covestro)

11.10.1 Bayer Material Science (Covestro) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bayer Material Science (Covestro) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Bayer Material Science (Covestro) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Bayer Material Science (Covestro) Specialty Tapes Products Offered

11.10.5 Bayer Material Science (Covestro) Related Developments

11.12 Bostik Sa

11.12.1 Bostik Sa Corporation Information

11.12.2 Bostik Sa Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Bostik Sa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Bostik Sa Products Offered

11.12.5 Bostik Sa Related Developments

11.13 Harris Industries

11.13.1 Harris Industries Corporation Information

11.13.2 Harris Industries Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Harris Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Harris Industries Products Offered

11.13.5 Harris Industries Related Developments

11.14 Newtex

11.14.1 Newtex Corporation Information

11.14.2 Newtex Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Newtex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Newtex Products Offered

11.14.5 Newtex Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Specialty Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Specialty Tapes Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Specialty Tapes Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Specialty Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Specialty Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Specialty Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Specialty Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Specialty Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Specialty Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Specialty Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Specialty Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Specialty Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Specialty Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Specialty Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Specialty Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Specialty Tapes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

