Global Tire Reinforcement Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Worldwide Key Industry Segments & Forecast, 2020-2026

Bekaert

Kolon Industries

Toray Industries

Milliken & Company

CORDENKA

Tokusen Kogyo

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tire Reinforcement Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Tire Reinforcement Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Steel

1.4.3 Polyester

1.4.4 Rayon

1.4.5 Nylon

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Tire Cord Fabric

1.5.3 Tire Bead Wire

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Tire Reinforcement, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Tire Reinforcement Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Tire Reinforcement Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Tire Reinforcement Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Tire Reinforcement Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Tire Reinforcement Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Tire Reinforcement Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Tire Reinforcement Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Tire Reinforcement Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tire Reinforcement Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Tire Reinforcement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Tire Reinforcement Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Tire Reinforcement Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Tire Reinforcement Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Tire Reinforcement Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tire Reinforcement Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Tire Reinforcement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Tire Reinforcement Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Tire Reinforcement Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Tire Reinforcement Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Tire Reinforcement Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Tire Reinforcement by Country

6.1.1 North America Tire Reinforcement Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Tire Reinforcement Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Tire Reinforcement Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Tire Reinforcement Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tire Reinforcement by Country

7.1.1 Europe Tire Reinforcement Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Tire Reinforcement Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Tire Reinforcement Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Tire Reinforcement Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Tire Reinforcement by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Tire Reinforcement Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Tire Reinforcement Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Tire Reinforcement Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Tire Reinforcement Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Tire Reinforcement by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Tire Reinforcement Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Tire Reinforcement Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Tire Reinforcement Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Tire Reinforcement Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bekaert

11.1.1 Bekaert Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bekaert Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Bekaert Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bekaert Tire Reinforcement Products Offered

11.1.5 Bekaert Related Developments

11.2 Kolon Industries

11.2.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kolon Industries Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Kolon Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kolon Industries Tire Reinforcement Products Offered

11.2.5 Kolon Industries Related Developments

11.3 Toray Industries

11.3.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

11.3.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Toray Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Toray Industries Tire Reinforcement Products Offered

11.3.5 Toray Industries Related Developments

11.4 Milliken & Company

11.4.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information

11.4.2 Milliken & Company Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Milliken & Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Milliken & Company Tire Reinforcement Products Offered

11.4.5 Milliken & Company Related Developments

11.5 CORDENKA

11.5.1 CORDENKA Corporation Information

11.5.2 CORDENKA Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 CORDENKA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 CORDENKA Tire Reinforcement Products Offered

11.5.5 CORDENKA Related Developments

11.6 Tokusen Kogyo

11.6.1 Tokusen Kogyo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Tokusen Kogyo Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Tokusen Kogyo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Tokusen Kogyo Tire Reinforcement Products Offered

11.6.5 Tokusen Kogyo Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Tire Reinforcement Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Tire Reinforcement Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Tire Reinforcement Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Tire Reinforcement Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Tire Reinforcement Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Tire Reinforcement Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Tire Reinforcement Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Tire Reinforcement Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Tire Reinforcement Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Tire Reinforcement Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Tire Reinforcement Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Tire Reinforcement Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Tire Reinforcement Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Tire Reinforcement Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

