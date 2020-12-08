Global Wood Based Panel Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Kronospan, Arauco, Daiken New Zealand, Duratex, Georgia-Pacific, etc. | InForGrowth

InForGrowth has added Latest Research Report on Wood Based Panel Market 2020 Future Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The Global Wood Based Panel Market market report cover an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes overall Wood Based Panel Market size by analyzing historical data and future projections.

Kronospan

Arauco

Daiken New Zealand

Duratex

Georgia-Pacific

Masisa

Swiss Krono Group

Norbord

Louisiana-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Egger

Sonae Industria

Pfleiderer

Kastamonu Entegre

Swedspan

Langboard

Finsa

Tolko

Arbec

West Fraser

GVK Novopan Industries

Sahachai Particle Board

Siam Riso Wood Products

Daya

Furen

Sengong

Jianfeng

Shengda

Fenglin

Weihua. Based on type, report split into

Particleboard (PB)

Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF)/ High Density Fiberboard (HDF)

Hardboard

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Plywood

Others

. Based on Application Wood Based Panel market is segmented into

Furniture

Construction

Flooring