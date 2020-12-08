Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

“

An outline of the Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market scope include:

• Study of different regional outlook

• Outline of key market segmentations

• Detailed study of the competitive landscape

Regional study of the Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market:

The research report focuses majorly on the regional segmentations spanning around North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other parts of the world.

Regional study offers country-wise share of market and track presence of market players across geographies with the recent developments and information related to the growth opportunities for the players.

Anticipated growth rate recorded by every geography over the forecasted time period is specified in the research report.

Overview of the segmentation of the Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market:

The report offers the segmentation of key verticals:

Owens Corning

Gurit

Jushi Group

Chomarat Textile Industries

Saertex GmbH

Hexcel Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Tah Tong Textile

Auburn Manufacturing

BGF Industries

Nitto Boseki

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Woven Fiberglass Cloth Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 E-glass

1.4.3 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wind Energy

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Marine

1.5.7 Aerospace & Defens

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Woven Fiberglass Cloth Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Woven Fiberglass Cloth by Country

6.1.1 North America Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Woven Fiberglass Cloth by Country

7.1.1 Europe Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Woven Fiberglass Cloth by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Woven Fiberglass Cloth by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Woven Fiberglass Cloth by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Owens Corning

11.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Owens Corning Woven Fiberglass Cloth Products Offered

11.1.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

11.2 Gurit

11.2.1 Gurit Corporation Information

11.2.2 Gurit Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Gurit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Gurit Woven Fiberglass Cloth Products Offered

11.2.5 Gurit Related Developments

11.3 Jushi Group

11.3.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Jushi Group Woven Fiberglass Cloth Products Offered

11.3.5 Jushi Group Related Developments

11.4 Chomarat Textile Industries

11.4.1 Chomarat Textile Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 Chomarat Textile Industries Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Chomarat Textile Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Chomarat Textile Industries Woven Fiberglass Cloth Products Offered

11.4.5 Chomarat Textile Industries Related Developments

11.5 Saertex GmbH

11.5.1 Saertex GmbH Corporation Information

11.5.2 Saertex GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Saertex GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Saertex GmbH Woven Fiberglass Cloth Products Offered

11.5.5 Saertex GmbH Related Developments

11.6 Hexcel Corporation

11.6.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hexcel Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Hexcel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Hexcel Corporation Woven Fiberglass Cloth Products Offered

11.6.5 Hexcel Corporation Related Developments

11.7 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

11.7.1 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation Information

11.7.2 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Woven Fiberglass Cloth Products Offered

11.7.5 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Related Developments

11.8 Tah Tong Textile

11.8.1 Tah Tong Textile Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tah Tong Textile Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Tah Tong Textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Tah Tong Textile Woven Fiberglass Cloth Products Offered

11.8.5 Tah Tong Textile Related Developments

11.9 Auburn Manufacturing

11.9.1 Auburn Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.9.2 Auburn Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Auburn Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Auburn Manufacturing Woven Fiberglass Cloth Products Offered

11.9.5 Auburn Manufacturing Related Developments

11.10 BGF Industries

11.10.1 BGF Industries Corporation Information

11.10.2 BGF Industries Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 BGF Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 BGF Industries Woven Fiberglass Cloth Products Offered

11.10.5 BGF Industries Related Developments

11.12 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.12.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

11.12.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Products Offered

11.12.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Related Developments

11.13 Amatex Corporation

11.13.1 Amatex Corporation Corporation Information

11.13.2 Amatex Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Amatex Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Amatex Corporation Products Offered

11.13.5 Amatex Corporation Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Woven Fiberglass Cloth Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

