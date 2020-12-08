Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026 | Alfalaval, Kelvion (GEA), IHI

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Heat-Exchange Equipment Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Heat-Exchange Equipment report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Heat-Exchange Equipment market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Heat-Exchange Equipment specifications, and company profiles. The Heat-Exchange Equipment study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Heat-Exchange Equipment market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Heat-Exchange Equipment industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Heat-Exchange Equipment Market include: Alfalaval, Kelvion (GEA), IHI, SPX Corporation, Danfoss (Sondex), API, SPX Flow, DOOSAN, KNM, Xylem, SWEP, FUNKE, HISAKA, LARSEN & TOUBRO, THT, Hitachi Zosen, Lanpec, Accessen, KTR, Oeltechnik, Spviex, Lsphe, Bcgf, Thermowave, Defon, FL-HTEP

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Heat-Exchange Equipment market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Heat-Exchange Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Heat-Exchange Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Heat-Exchange Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger

1.2.3 Plate Heat Exchanger

1.2.4 Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger

1.3 Heat-Exchange Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Petrochemical

1.3.3 Power and Metallurgy

1.3.4 Ship

1.3.5 Mechanical

1.3.6 Food

1.3.7 Pharmaceutical

1.4 Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Heat-Exchange Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Heat-Exchange Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Heat-Exchange Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Heat-Exchange Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Heat-Exchange Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Heat-Exchange Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Heat-Exchange Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Heat-Exchange Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Heat-Exchange Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Heat-Exchange Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Heat-Exchange Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Heat-Exchange Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat-Exchange Equipment Business

12.1 Alfalaval

12.1.1 Alfalaval Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alfalaval Business Overview

12.1.3 Alfalaval Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Alfalaval Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Alfalaval Recent Development

12.2 Kelvion (GEA)

12.2.1 Kelvion (GEA) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kelvion (GEA) Business Overview

12.2.3 Kelvion (GEA) Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Kelvion (GEA) Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Kelvion (GEA) Recent Development

12.3 IHI

12.3.1 IHI Corporation Information

12.3.2 IHI Business Overview

12.3.3 IHI Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 IHI Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 IHI Recent Development

12.4 SPX Corporation

12.4.1 SPX Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 SPX Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 SPX Corporation Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SPX Corporation Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 SPX Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Danfoss (Sondex)

12.5.1 Danfoss (Sondex) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Danfoss (Sondex) Business Overview

12.5.3 Danfoss (Sondex) Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Danfoss (Sondex) Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Danfoss (Sondex) Recent Development

12.6 API

12.6.1 API Corporation Information

12.6.2 API Business Overview

12.6.3 API Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 API Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 API Recent Development

12.7 SPX Flow

12.7.1 SPX Flow Corporation Information

12.7.2 SPX Flow Business Overview

12.7.3 SPX Flow Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 SPX Flow Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 SPX Flow Recent Development

12.8 DOOSAN

12.8.1 DOOSAN Corporation Information

12.8.2 DOOSAN Business Overview

12.8.3 DOOSAN Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 DOOSAN Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 DOOSAN Recent Development

12.9 KNM

12.9.1 KNM Corporation Information

12.9.2 KNM Business Overview

12.9.3 KNM Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 KNM Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 KNM Recent Development

12.10 Xylem

12.10.1 Xylem Corporation Information

12.10.2 Xylem Business Overview

12.10.3 Xylem Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Xylem Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Xylem Recent Development

12.11 SWEP

12.11.1 SWEP Corporation Information

12.11.2 SWEP Business Overview

12.11.3 SWEP Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 SWEP Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 SWEP Recent Development

12.12 FUNKE

12.12.1 FUNKE Corporation Information

12.12.2 FUNKE Business Overview

12.12.3 FUNKE Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 FUNKE Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 FUNKE Recent Development

12.13 HISAKA

12.13.1 HISAKA Corporation Information

12.13.2 HISAKA Business Overview

12.13.3 HISAKA Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 HISAKA Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 HISAKA Recent Development

12.14 LARSEN & TOUBRO

12.14.1 LARSEN & TOUBRO Corporation Information

12.14.2 LARSEN & TOUBRO Business Overview

12.14.3 LARSEN & TOUBRO Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.14.5 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recent Development

12.15 THT

12.15.1 THT Corporation Information

12.15.2 THT Business Overview

12.15.3 THT Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 THT Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.15.5 THT Recent Development

12.16 Hitachi Zosen

12.16.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hitachi Zosen Business Overview

12.16.3 Hitachi Zosen Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Hitachi Zosen Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.16.5 Hitachi Zosen Recent Development

12.17 Lanpec

12.17.1 Lanpec Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lanpec Business Overview

12.17.3 Lanpec Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Lanpec Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.17.5 Lanpec Recent Development

12.18 Accessen

12.18.1 Accessen Corporation Information

12.18.2 Accessen Business Overview

12.18.3 Accessen Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Accessen Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.18.5 Accessen Recent Development

12.19 KTR

12.19.1 KTR Corporation Information

12.19.2 KTR Business Overview

12.19.3 KTR Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 KTR Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.19.5 KTR Recent Development

12.20 Oeltechnik

12.20.1 Oeltechnik Corporation Information

12.20.2 Oeltechnik Business Overview

12.20.3 Oeltechnik Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Oeltechnik Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.20.5 Oeltechnik Recent Development

12.21 Spviex

12.21.1 Spviex Corporation Information

12.21.2 Spviex Business Overview

12.21.3 Spviex Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Spviex Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.21.5 Spviex Recent Development

12.22 Lsphe

12.22.1 Lsphe Corporation Information

12.22.2 Lsphe Business Overview

12.22.3 Lsphe Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Lsphe Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.22.5 Lsphe Recent Development

12.23 Bcgf

12.23.1 Bcgf Corporation Information

12.23.2 Bcgf Business Overview

12.23.3 Bcgf Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Bcgf Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.23.5 Bcgf Recent Development

12.24 Thermowave

12.24.1 Thermowave Corporation Information

12.24.2 Thermowave Business Overview

12.24.3 Thermowave Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Thermowave Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.24.5 Thermowave Recent Development

12.25 Defon

12.25.1 Defon Corporation Information

12.25.2 Defon Business Overview

12.25.3 Defon Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Defon Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.25.5 Defon Recent Development

12.26 FL-HTEP

12.26.1 FL-HTEP Corporation Information

12.26.2 FL-HTEP Business Overview

12.26.3 FL-HTEP Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 FL-HTEP Heat-Exchange Equipment Products Offered

12.26.5 FL-HTEP Recent Development 13 Heat-Exchange Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Heat-Exchange Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heat-Exchange Equipment

13.4 Heat-Exchange Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Heat-Exchange Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Heat-Exchange Equipment Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Heat-Exchange Equipment Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”