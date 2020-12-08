Heating Pad Market Size 2020 : Research Report on Leading Players, Sales, Price, Covid 19 Impact on Business prospects, Future Investment and Forecast 2026

Heating Pad Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Heating Pad industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Heating Pad report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Heating Pad market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the Heating Pad market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Heating Pad market competition by top manufacturers:

Sunbeam

Carex

Walgreens

PureRelief

Thermalon

Milliard

Nature Creation

Drive Medical

Kaz

Beady Heat Therapy

BodyMed

Chattanooga Medical Supply

Sunny Bay

Thrive

Beurer

Conair

Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic

A heating pad is a pad used for warming of parts of the body（necks ,backs, etc.） in order to manage pain. Applying heat can reduce pain, relax tight muscles, and control muscle spasms. There are several types of heating pads, including microwavable, chemical and electric, within these categories are moist and dry heat options. The heating pad industry concentration is high because there are relatively small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 50.2%, followed by Europe with 29.5% in 2016. China is a key production market, but it is not a key consumption market. Many U.S. and EU brands like cooperate with Chinese OEM/ODM producers. That makes China a key producer. But on the consumption market, most of Chinese do not even know this product, the China domestic market still need the market guide and market education, Chinese also prefer the massage equipment to this product for relief, the also like use herbal paste to therapy, so this market is growing slowly in China. Currently, the main type of heating pad is electric type, and the microwave tech is not so mature on People Use electrical appliances, and there is a say that all microwave products has patent according to our interview. The Chemical type is very few. The world heating pad sales market will still have a fast growth. The sales will reach 6.6 million units in 2022. The main sales regions will still be in U.S.A. and Europe. The global Heating Pad market is valued at 101 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 139.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Heating Pad in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Heating Pad Breakdown Data by Type:

Microwavable Heating Pads

Electric Heating Pads

Chemical Heating Pads Heating Pad Breakdown Data by Application:

Home Use

Medical Use

Commercial Use