Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size (Impact of Covid 19 ) : Growth Factors, CAGR, Trends and Top Countries Data & Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026

Heavy-Duty Tires Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Heavy-Duty Tires market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc.

This report studies the Heavy-Duty Tires market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Heavy-Duty Tires market competition by top manufacturers:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Zhongce Rubber

Apollo

Chem China

Double Coin Holdings

Guizhou Tire

Titan

Prinx Chengshan

Trelleborg

Pirelli

Yokohama Tire

BKT

Linglong Tire

Xugong Tyres

Triangle

Hawk International Rubber

Nokian

Shandong Taishan Tyre

Carlisle

Shandong Yinbao

Sumitomo

Doublestar

Fujian Haian Rubber

JK Tyre

Specialty Tires

Heavy-duty tire is tire sepcially used for heavy-duty vehicles. The global heavy duty tires market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of heavy duty tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their heavy duty tires and related services. The global leading players Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear are remarkable in the global heavy duty tires industry because of their market share and technology status of heavy duty tires. The consumption volume of heavy duty tires is related to downstream industries and global economy. There are many manufactures in this field. The global consumption volume of heavy duty tires will increase from 175 million units in 2016 to 180 million units in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 0.49% The largest Market of heavy duty tires is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 51.05% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 17.90% and 15.36% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market and investors should pay more attention to these regions The Heavy-Duty Tires market is mainly divided into heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires. The heavy duty tires are the largest market due to the large production of heavy-duty trucks. In 2016, the revenue market share of heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires are 72.52%, 17.74% and 9.74%. Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment. The global Heavy-Duty Tires market is valued at 34520 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 28030 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -2.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Heavy-Duty Tires in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Heavy-Duty Tires Breakdown Data by Type:

Rim Diameter ≤29 inch

29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch

39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch

Rim Diameter ＞49 inch Heavy-Duty Tires Breakdown Data by Application:

Heavy Duty Truck Tires

OTR Tires