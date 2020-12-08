HPL Boards Market Size 2020 by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2026

HPL Boards Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in HPL Boards Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

This report studies the HPL Boards market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global HPL Boards market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart International

EGGER

SWISS KRONO

Trespa International

Kronospan

Pfleiderer

Panolam Industries

Abet Laminati

ASD Laminat

Sonae Indústria

BerryAlloc

Arpa Industriale

ATI Laminates

OMNOVA Solutions

Zhenghang Decorative Materials

Guangzhou G&P

High Pressure Laminate or HPL, is the direct descendent of the original plastic laminate. It is considered to be one of the most durable decorative surface materials and is available with special performance properties including chemical, fire and wear resistance. Special grades of HPL can be postformed around curved edges by application of heat and restraint. Fletcher Building, Wilsonart International, EGGER, SWISS KRONO, Trespa International, Kronospan, and Pfleiderer captured the top revenue share spots in the HPL boards market. Fletcher Building dominated with 17.97 percent revenue share in 2016, followed by Wilsonart International with 13.15 percent revenue share, EGGER with 7.74 percent revenue share, and SWISS KRONO with 5.37 percent revenue share. In the next five years, the global consumption of HPL boards will show upward tendency further, sales is expected in 2022 will be 303.43 M Sqm. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems. Although sales of HPL boards brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research did not recommend taking risk the enter this market. The global HPL Boards market is valued at 4235.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5221.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the HPL Boards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. HPL Boards Breakdown Data by Type:

6 – 8mm

8 – 10mm

10 – 12mm

12 – 14mm

14 – 16mm HPL Boards Breakdown Data by Application:

Facades

Table Tops

Interior Decoration

Furniture

Kitchen Cabinets

Laboratory Counter Top