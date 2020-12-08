Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry and Future Plans by Forecast to 2027

The global “Hunter syndrome treatment market share“ is predicted to reach USD 1,118.4 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D investments by key players for the development of novel therapies to treat rare diseases in patients will be critical factor in boosting the Hunter syndrome treatment market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising clinical studies for diabetes and coronary artery disease (CAD) will have a positive impact on market during the forecast period.

In addition, the surge in rare and genetic diseases will uplift the Hunter syndrome treatment market share. According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), there can be an estimated 7,000 rare diseases and the total number of individuals in the U.S. from these rare diseases can be 25-30 million.

Leading Players operating in the Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Denali Therapeutics

ArmaGen

Inventiva

Green Cross Corp. (GC Pharma)

CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.

Agreement between Clinigen K.K. and GC Pharma to Enable Growth

Clinigen K.K, a Japanese licensed medical supplier, and GC Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company announced a licensing agreement for the manufacturing and commercialization of Hunterase (Idursulfase-beta) ICV, a human recombinant iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) used in enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The agreement between the two companies can be a critical factor in fostering the growth of the market owing to the methods to aid severe patients and therefore improve their condition. Furthermore, Hunterase ICV will be directly delivered to cerebral ventricles by intracerebroventricular (ICV) administration, in order to reach the cells of the brain and central nervous system. Furthermore, Yoshikazu Nakamura, Representative Director at Clinigen K.K, said “Hunter Syndrome is a complex disease with unmet medical need.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Overview of Emerging Treatments for Hunter Syndrome Reimbursement Scenario by Key Regions

Global Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous Intracerebroventricular (ICV)/ Intrathecal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Continued…

SECONDARY DATA SOURCES THAT WE REFER TO:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

