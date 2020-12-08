Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), previously called immune thrombocytopenic purpura or idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the body attacks its own platelets and destroys them too quickly. ITP is a disorder that affects the overall number of blood platelets rather than their function. Many of the symptoms of immune thrombocytopenia, stem from a low platelet count leading to excessive bleeding.

The two main types of ITP are acute (short term) and chronic (long term). ITP is also categorized as primary and secondary based on the cause of the disease. ITP in the absence of other causes or disorders that may be associated with the thrombocytopenia is known as primary ITP, whereas, secondary ITP refers to immune-mediated thrombocytopenia with an underlying cause, including drug-induced, or associated with systemic illness (e.g., systemic lupus erythematosus, infection [e.g., HIV], immune deficiency [e.g., common variable immunodeficiency or autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome], and other causes).

DelveInsight's 'Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts show that the majority of cases of ITP are female as compared to male.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of ITP in the 7MM were estimated to be approximately 147,174 in 2017.

In 2017, there were around 63,725 prevalent cases of ITP and approximately 53,362 diagnosed prevalent cases of ITP in the United States. Out of the total diagnosed cases, approximately 49,640 cases account for adult ITP and approximately 3,723 cases were diagnosed prevalence population in children in 2017 in the United States.

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Epidemiology

Among the European countries, the United Kingdom had the highest prevalent population of ITP with approximately 26,274 cases, followed by Italy which had a prevalent population of approximately 18,604 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of approximately 12,207 in 2017.

Healthcare Market Research Articles

