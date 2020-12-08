Latest News 2020: Primary Battery Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Energizer, Duracell, Hitachi Maxell, SAFT, Panasonic, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Primary Battery Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Primary Battery market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Primary Battery industry. Growth of the overall Primary Battery market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Primary Battery Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Primary Battery industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Primary Battery market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Energizer

Duracell

Hitachi Maxell

SAFT

Panasonic

Toshiba

Nanfu

Camelion

Vitzrocell

Ultralife

EVE Energy

FDK

Sony

Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Co., Ltd

Tadiran

EnerSys Ltd. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Primary Battery market is segmented into

Alkaline Battery

Zinc-Carbon Battery

Lithium Battery

Silver-Oxide Battery

Mercury Battery

Zinc-Air Battery

Others

Based on Application Primary Battery market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Household Electric Appliances

Industry

Medical Equipment