Latest Update 2020: Project Logistics Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Rhenus Logistics, Bollore Logistics, Agility Logistics, EMO Trans, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Project Logistics Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Project Logistics market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Project Logistics industry. Growth of the overall Project Logistics market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Project Logistics Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Project Logistics industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Project Logistics market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Project Logistics market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Transportation

Forwarding

Inventory Management and Warehousing

Other

Project Logistics market segmented on the basis of Application:

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Construction

Manufacturing

Other

The major players profiled in this report include:

Rhenus Logistics

Bollore Logistics

Agility Logistics

EMO Trans

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel International

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Ceva Logistics

NMT Global Project Logistics

Rohlig Logistics

Ryder System

Expeditors International of Washington

Megalift Sdn Bhd

Dako Worldwide Transport GmbH

CKB Logistics Group

SAL Heavy Lift GmbH

DB Schenker

Kerry Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL