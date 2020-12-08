Marble Market 2020 : Market Size With Top Countries Data, Share, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2026

Marble Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Marble Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Marble market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

This report studies the Marble market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. Under the conditions of metamorphism the calcite in the limestone recrystallizes to form a rock that is a mass of interlocking calcite crystals. Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. The global marble market is worth over $50 Billion, according to our survey. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as construction and decoration, statuary and monuments, furniture and others. Until 2016, EU overall was the dominant producer and exporter of marble, but strong growth in emerging markets, especially in China, Pakistan and India, means that Asia is assuming dominance as a producing and exporting region. In 2016, the world production of marble reached 816 Million Sq.m. The world's top ten natural marble producers include China, India, Iran, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Egypt, Portugal and Greece.. Leading players in marble industry are Levantina, Polycor inc, Indiana Limestone, Vetter Stone, Topalidis S.A., Antolini, etc. Marble is a highly-fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational s to small privately owned companies. The top ten producers account for just c 3.76% of the market. Marble can be classified based on the color. Yellow marble is assumed to be the most prevalent kind of marble, considering the large stock of beige marble in Europe. The production of black marble, white marble and green marble are also considerable. A key variable in the performance of marble producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), stone resources of the world are sufficient to cater to foreseeable needs. Nevertheless, resources can be on a local level or occasionally on a regional level due to the lack of a particular type of stone. Marble resources are mainly located in Italy, China, Turkey, Philippines, France, Brazil, USA, India, Morocco, Austria, Russia, Japan, Portugal and Greece. Italy has abundant resources of high quality marble, positioning the nation as a key marble producer and exporter in the world. Turkey is located at the world's richest natural stone Alps area. There are a mass of marble resources from Anatolia to the Thrace region. The materials of marble include marble blocks, to some companies, marble block can be satisfied with own production, while to others, marble blocks have to be purchased from other suppliers. The price of marble tile follow the marble block price, with a lag, and movements can inject volatility into producer margins. In general, most producers structure the majority of their contracts to include a 'pass through' clause that smooth the impact. The largest consumption area of marble is Europe, which accounted for 29.05% of world marble consumption in 2016. The consumption of marble in USA, India and China are also considerable. It is estimated that the global marble demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.01% in terms of revenue from 2106 to 2023. The global Marble market is valued at 55420 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 68790 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Marble in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Marble Breakdown Data by Type:

White Marble

Black Marble

Yellow Marble

Red Marble

Green Marble and others Marble Breakdown Data by Application:

Construction and Decoration

Statuary and Monuments

Furniture