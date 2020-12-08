N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size 2020 : Share Industry Trends, Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026

N-Dimethylacetamide Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

This report studies the N-Dimethylacetamide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global N-Dimethylacetamide market competition by top manufacturers:

DowDuPont

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry

BASF

Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei

Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical

Eastman

MGC

Huaxu Huagong

Akkim

N-Dimethylacetamide (DMAC) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods. First, in terms of consumption, the N-dimethylacetamide was 162686 MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 196577 MT by 2023. Second, N-dimethylacetamide has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 70.47% of market share in 2016. DuPont, BASF, Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry and Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical are the tycoons of N-dimethylacetamide. DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 20.05% in 2016. Third, in terms of application, N-dimethylacetamide can be applied in pharmaceutical industry, fiber industry, plastic industry, cosmetic industry and organic synthesis, etc. Fiber industry accounted for the largest market with about 33.15% of the global consumption for N-dimethylacetamide in 2016. Forth, under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of N-dimethylacetamide is also unstable. The price of N-dimethylacetamide was 1236 USD/MT in 2016. The global N-Dimethylacetamide market is valued at 215.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 249.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026. N-Dimethylacetamide Breakdown Data by Type:

Pharmaceutical Grade

N-Dimethylacetamide Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Fiber Industry

Plastic Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Organic Synthesis