Namibia Insurance Industry Report – Governance, Risk and Compliance

Namibia Insurance Industry – Governance, Risk and Compliance’ report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Namibia. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights-

– The NAMFISA supervises and regulates the Namibian insurance industry.

– Employee’s compensation, motor third-party liability and social security insurance are the classes of compulsory insurance in Namibia.

– 100% FDI is permitted in Namibian insurance industry.

– Composite insurance is not permitted in the Namibian insurance industry.

– VAT at a rate of 15% is applicable on insurance products and services.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Namibia, including –

– An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Namibia.

– The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

– Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

– Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Namibia.

– Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

– Details of the tax and legal systems in the country

Scope of this Report-

– The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Namibia.

– The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

– The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

– The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

– The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.3.1 Life insurance

2.3.2 Property insurance

2.3.3 Motor insurance

2.3.4 Liability insurance

2.3.5 Marine, aviation and transit insurance

2.3.6 Personal accident and health insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.4.1 Motor third-party liability insurance

2.4.2 Employee’s compensation insurance

2.4.3 Social Security Scheme

2.4.4 Professional indemnity for insurance brokers

2.4.5 Liability insurance for ship owners in respect of oil pollution

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.5.1 International Association of Insurance Supervision

2.5.2 African Insurance Organization

2.5.3 Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.6.1 Overview

2.6.2 Intermediaries

2.6.3 Market practices

2.6.4 Fines and Penalties

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.7.1 Type of insurance organization

2.7.2 Establishing a local company

2.7.3 Foreign ownership

2.7.4 Types of license

2.7.5 Capital requirements

2.7.6 Solvency margin

2.7.7 Reserve requirements

2.7.8 Investment regulations

2.7.9 Statutory return requirements

2.7.10 Fee structure

2.8 Taxation

2.8.1 Insurance premium or policy taxation

2.8.2 Withholding taxes on premium paid overseas

2.8.3 Corporate tax

2.8.4 VAT

2.8.5 Captives

2.9 Legal System

2.9.1 Introduction

2.9.2 Access to court

2.9.3 Alternative dispute resolution (ADR)

3 APPENDIX

3.1 Methodology

and more…