New reports shines light on Global Global Sports Tapes Market | Growth strategies adopted by top key players worldwide and assessment to 2026

Report Ocean adds Global Sports Tapes Market research focusing on the key drivers, current trends and restraints for the key players. The market research study offers analysis of the revenue forecasts, geographies, market share and segmentation of the market.

This research study report on the Global Sports Tapes Market details about the marketplace in terms of overall market study and detailed assessment of the business. Industrial overview in consideration with the market size is given along with the current scenario of the market.

The market research study on Global Sports Tapes Market also offers a brief of segmentations spectrum related to different regions with a significant contribution from different companies across the marketplace.

An outline of the Global Sports Tapes Market scope include:

• Study of different regional outlook

• Outline of key market segmentations

• Detailed study of the competitive landscape

The research study focuses on the extensive competitive reach of the Global Sports Tapes Market with companies:

• Company 1

Company profiles along with the data related to financial updates, regional segmentation and business segmentation are inculcated in the report.

The study of companies also includes information related to their current share in the market, production sites, area serves and other regional presence.

Data related to portfolio of manufacturers, product’s application and properties of the product is included in the research study.

Regional study of the Global Sports Tapes Market:

The research report focuses majorly on the regional segmentations spanning around North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other parts of the world.

Regional study offers country-wise share of market and track presence of market players across geographies with the recent developments and information related to the growth opportunities for the players.

Anticipated growth rate recorded by every geography over the forecasted time period is specified in the research report.

Overview of the segmentation of the Global Sports Tapes Market:

The report offers the segmentation of key verticals:

Kinesio Taping

3M

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

Johnson & Johnson

RockTape

Jaybird & Mais

Mueller

StrengthTape

Atex Medical

Towatek Korea

K-active

Information related to the market growth in qualitative and quantitative form is included in the research report. Also, data related to the market segments concerning the market share is offered in the report. The report also detailed about product consumption study along with its application at estimated growth rate over the forecasted time period.

Report description detailed more about the Global Sports Tapes Market and the offerings in the report, get insights:

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Sports Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Roll Form

1.4.3 Pre-cut Shape

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmacy & Drugstore

1.5.3 Online Shop

1.5.4 Sports Franchised Store

1.5.5 Hospital & Physiotherapy & Chiropractic

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Tapes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sports Tapes Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sports Tapes Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Sports Tapes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Sports Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Sports Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Sports Tapes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Sports Tapes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sports Tapes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sports Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Sports Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Sports Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sports Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sports Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Tapes Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Sports Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Sports Tapes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Sports Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sports Tapes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sports Tapes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Tapes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Sports Tapes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Sports Tapes Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sports Tapes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Sports Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Sports Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sports Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Sports Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Sports Tapes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Sports Tapes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Sports Tapes Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sports Tapes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Sports Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Sports Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sports Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sports Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sports Tapes by Country

6.1.1 North America Sports Tapes Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Sports Tapes Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Sports Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Sports Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sports Tapes by Country

7.1.1 Europe Sports Tapes Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Sports Tapes Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Sports Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Sports Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Tapes by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sports Tapes Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sports Tapes Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Sports Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sports Tapes by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Sports Tapes Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Sports Tapes Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Sports Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Sports Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Tapes by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Tapes Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Tapes Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sports Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kinesio Taping

11.1.1 Kinesio Taping Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kinesio Taping Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Kinesio Taping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kinesio Taping Sports Tapes Products Offered

11.1.5 Kinesio Taping Related Developments

11.2 3M

11.2.1 3M Corporation Information

11.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 3M Sports Tapes Products Offered

11.2.5 3M Related Developments

11.3 SpiderTech

11.3.1 SpiderTech Corporation Information

11.3.2 SpiderTech Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 SpiderTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 SpiderTech Sports Tapes Products Offered

11.3.5 SpiderTech Related Developments

11.4 KT TAPE

11.4.1 KT TAPE Corporation Information

11.4.2 KT TAPE Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 KT TAPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 KT TAPE Sports Tapes Products Offered

11.4.5 KT TAPE Related Developments

11.5 Johnson & Johnson

11.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Sports Tapes Products Offered

11.5.5 Johnson & Johnson Related Developments

11.6 RockTape

11.6.1 RockTape Corporation Information

11.6.2 RockTape Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 RockTape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 RockTape Sports Tapes Products Offered

11.6.5 RockTape Related Developments

11.7 Jaybird & Mais

11.7.1 Jaybird & Mais Corporation Information

11.7.2 Jaybird & Mais Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Jaybird & Mais Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Jaybird & Mais Sports Tapes Products Offered

11.7.5 Jaybird & Mais Related Developments

11.8 Mueller

11.8.1 Mueller Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mueller Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Mueller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Mueller Sports Tapes Products Offered

11.8.5 Mueller Related Developments

11.9 StrengthTape

11.9.1 StrengthTape Corporation Information

11.9.2 StrengthTape Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 StrengthTape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 StrengthTape Sports Tapes Products Offered

11.9.5 StrengthTape Related Developments

11.10 Atex Medical

11.10.1 Atex Medical Corporation Information

11.10.2 Atex Medical Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Atex Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Atex Medical Sports Tapes Products Offered

11.10.5 Atex Medical Related Developments

11.12 K-active

11.12.1 K-active Corporation Information

11.12.2 K-active Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 K-active Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 K-active Products Offered

11.12.5 K-active Related Developments

11.13 Healixon

11.13.1 Healixon Corporation Information

11.13.2 Healixon Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Healixon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Healixon Products Offered

11.13.5 Healixon Related Developments

11.14 LP Support

11.14.1 LP Support Corporation Information

11.14.2 LP Support Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 LP Support Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 LP Support Products Offered

11.14.5 LP Support Related Developments

11.15 TERA Medical

11.15.1 TERA Medical Corporation Information

11.15.2 TERA Medical Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 TERA Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 TERA Medical Products Offered

11.15.5 TERA Medical Related Developments

11.16 Kindmax

11.16.1 Kindmax Corporation Information

11.16.2 Kindmax Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Kindmax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Kindmax Products Offered

11.16.5 Kindmax Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Sports Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Sports Tapes Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Sports Tapes Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Sports Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Sports Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Sports Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Sports Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Sports Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Sports Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Sports Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Sports Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Sports Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Sports Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Sports Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sports Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sports Tapes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

