Outsourced CX Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis

The global outsourced customer experience (CX) market is anticipated to reach US$81.5 billion in 2023 growing at a CAGR of 3.51% during the period spanning 2019-2023. Growth in the market was driven by numerous factors such as increasing smartphone users, growing international tourist arrival, big data revolution and rising millennial population. The market also faced certain challenges like lack of information provided to outsourcing companies and language barriers. To overcome these shortcomings and develop the market, certain trends are expected like rise in internet of things (IoT), growing internet using population and expansion in language services market.

The global outsourced CX market by service channel can be segmented into the following: voice/call center, social media, chat/web services, face-to-face/stores, SMS/mobile, e-mail and other. The market in 2018 was dominated by voice/call center channel, followed by social media, chat/web services, face-to-face/stores, SMS/mobile and e-mail.

The global outsourced CX market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and LATAM. In 2018, the market was dominated by North America, which was followed by EMEA, Asia Pacific and LATAM. The North America market is predicted to remain dominated in 2023 due to various factors like improvement in infrastructure facilities and a rise in demand for outsourced CX services from banking, retail and telecom sectors.

Table of Content: 1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Importance of Customer Experience

1.3 Customer Experience in Different Industry Verticals

1.4 Customer Experience Strategy

1.5 Challenges in Effective Customer Experience

1.6 Good Customer Experience Vs Bad Customer Experience

1.7 Ways to Improve Customer Experience

1.8 Methods of Measuring Customer Experience

2. Global CX Market

2.1 Global Outsourced CX Market by Value

2.2 Global Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Outsourced CX Market by Region

2.4 Global Outsourced CX Market by Service Channel

2.4.1 Global Voice/Call Center Outsourced CX Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Voice/Call Center Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Social Media Outsourced CX Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Social Media Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

2.4.5 Global Chat/Web Services Outsourced CX Market by Value

2.4.6 Global Chat/Web Services Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

2.4.7 Global Face-to-Face/Stores Outsourced CX Market by Value

2.4.8 Global Face-to-Face/Stores Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

2.4.9 Global SMS/Mobile Outsourced CX Market by Value

2.4.10 Global SMS/Mobile Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

2.4.11 Global E-mail Outsourced CX Market by Value

2.4.12 Global E-mail Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3. Regional CX Market

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 North America Outsourced CX Market by End Users

3.1.4 North America Telecom Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.1.5 North America Telecom Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.1.6 North America BFSI Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.1.7 North America BFSI Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.1.8 North America Technology Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.1.9 North America Technology Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.1.10 North America Healthcare Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.1.11 North America Healthcare Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.1.12 North America Retail Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.1.13 North America Retail Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.1.14 North America Travel & Hospitality Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.1.15 North America Travel & Hospitality Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.2 EMEA

3.2.1 EMEA Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.2.2 EMEA Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1 Asia Pacific Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.3.2 Asia Pacific Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 India Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.3.4 India Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 China Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.3.6 China Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

3.4 LATAM

3.4.1 LATAM Outsourced CX Market by Value

3.4.2 LATAM Outsourced CX Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Upsurge in International Tourist Arrival

4.1.2 Increasing Smartphone Users

4.1.3 Rise in Immigrant Population

4.1.4 Upsurge in Big Data Analytics in Customer Experience

4.1.5 Increasing Millennial Population

4.1.6 Importance of Good Customer Service for Business Growth

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Expanding Language Services

4.2.2 Rising Internet Users

4.2.3 Surge in Internet of Things (IoT)

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Lack of Access to Information

4.3.2 Language Barriers

4.3.3 Changing Expectations for Customer Experience Outsourcers

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

5.1.3 Market Share – Key Players

5.1.4 Number of Countries of Operations – Key Players

