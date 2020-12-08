Party Balloon Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Top Countries, Industry Size, Revenue, Opportunities, Market Share and Growth Rate and Trend Report to 2026

Party Balloon Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Party Balloon Market. At first, the report provides current Party Balloon business situation along with a valid assessment of the Party Balloon business. Party Balloon report is partitioned based on driving Party Balloon players, application and regions. The progressing Party Balloon economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

This report studies the Party Balloon market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Latex Occidental

CTI Industries

BELBAL

Pioneer Balloon

Sempertex

Gemar Balloons

Amscan

Colour Way

Xingcheng

Maple City Rubber

Rubek Balloons

Balonevi

Tailloon

York Impex

Hengli Latex Products

BK Latex

Tongle Latex Products

Guohua Latex Products

Xiong County Shaohua Latex Products

Jaya Latexindo Internusa Short Description about Party Balloon Market: Party Balloons are air-tight bags made out of latex a light material or foil that can be inflated with air or other gas. The ordinary air, or other gases such as helium, can be forced into them for expansion purposes. Latex balloons are available in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors to delight children and adults at birthday parties and other festive occasions or used as a tool of advertisement. Latex Occidental accounted for 1.846% of the Global Party Balloon sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 1.129%, 1.116% including CTI Industries and BELBAL. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The global Party Balloon market is valued at 647.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 865.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Party Balloon in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Party Balloon Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Party Balloon market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Party Balloon Breakdown Data by Type:

Latex Party Balloon

Foil Party Balloon Party Balloon Breakdown Data by Application:

Commercial