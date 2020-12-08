Plantbased Protein Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers by 2025

Understanding several aspects of the global plant-based proteins market, Persistence Market Research has presented a well organised analysis on the various trends, challenges, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints impacting the global market in its new research report titled “Plant-Based Proteins Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”.

Several facets of the global market are analysed across important regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. An exhaustive analysis of plant-based proteins market covers several aspects that can be used to achieve strategic advantage, such as, competitive landscape, in-depth segmental analysis in different regions and detailed forecast projections with respect to value and volume across all segments for a period of eight years, from 2017 to 2025.

Global Plant-Based Proteins Market: Forecast Highlights

According to the research study by Persistence Market Research, the global plant based proteins market is witnessing high growth in the coming years. It is poised to register a robust CAGR of 5.7% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2025. In 2017, the global market was viewed at US$ 10.5 Bn and with this growth rate, it is estimated to reach a value of around US$ 16.3 Bn by the end of 2025.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10283

Global Plant-Based Proteins Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global plant based proteins market is segmented by product type (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein and others), by form (isolate, concentrate and others), by application (supplements and nutritional powders, beverages, protein and nutritional bars, bakery and snacks, breakfast cereals, meat products, dairy products, infant nutrition, animal feed and others) and by region.

Asia Pacific region to show high pace during the forecast period. This region is poised to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the 2017-225 period. North America leads the global market with respect to high market value by 2025. This trend by North America region has been observed since 2012

to show high pace during the forecast period. This region is poised to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the 2017-225 period. North America leads the global market with respect to high market value by 2025. This trend by North America region has been observed since 2012 Meat products segment by application is poised to register a high value CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of forecast. The animal feed segment is likely to dominate the global market as it is estimated to show high market value of US$ 4590.7 Mn in 2025, followed by meat products segment which is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 4.1 Bn by 2025, thus portraying a high potential

is poised to register a high value CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of forecast. The animal feed segment is likely to dominate the global market as it is estimated to show high market value of US$ 4590.7 Mn in 2025, followed by meat products segment which is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 4.1 Bn by 2025, thus portraying a high potential Concentrates segment by form is the largest segment. It is expected to reflect a high market value of US$ 8.6 Bn in 2025 and grows at a steady CAGR during the forecast period

is the largest segment. It is expected to reflect a high market value of US$ 8.6 Bn in 2025 and grows at a steady CAGR during the forecast period Soy proteins segment by product type to lead the global market with respect to market share. Pea proteins highly potential segment, shows fastest pace to register a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period

Request for methodology: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10283

Global Plant-Based Proteins Market: Dynamics

As per market scrutiny, the global plant-based proteins market is currently witnessing a growth push as well as a pull. The push strength is higher facilitating steady market growth in the coming years. Aspects such as rising consumer awareness towards preventive healthcare, healthy aging, clean labelling, rising demand for fortified foods, rising penetration of organic food in various regional markets, consumer preference more towards healthy food products, awareness regarding soy proteins that reduce effects of fatty liver disease, increasing use of soy proteins in sports nutrition, high penetration of e-commerce resulting in quick availability of plant based proteins thus increasing sales, high consumption of allergen free pea proteins, rising obesity rate driving high consumption of plant based proteins, plant based proteins being easier to digest than animal proteins can be used by any age group and the trend of on- the-go-healthy foods are driving the growth of the global plant-based proteins market.

Pulling aspects such as imbalance in grain supply, volatile pricing, technical difficulties in producing raw material as well as difficulties in processing end products and negative publicity and false claims are posing challenges to the growth of the global plant based proteins market.

Global Plant-Based Proteins Market: Competitive Scenario

The global plant-based proteins market covers a detailed study on various key players involved in the market. Companies such as :

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Glanbia, Plc

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kerry Group

AGT Food and Ingredients

Roquette Frères

Axiom Foods, Inc.

A&B Ingredients

Prolupin GmbH

NOW Health Group Inc.

Vestkorn Milling AS

The Green Labs LLC

Farbest Brands

Royal Ingredients Group

Aminola

BENEO GmbH

Greenway Organics (Tianjin) Co. Ltd

Gemef Industries

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/10283