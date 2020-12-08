Plastic Bumpers Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Plastic Bumpers Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Plastic Bumpers Industry. the Plastic Bumpers market provides Plastic Bumpers demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Plastic Bumpers industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

This report studies the Plastic Bumpers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Plastic Bumpers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Plastic Omnium

Magna

SMP

Tong Yang

Hyundai Mobis

KIRCHHOFF

HuaYu Automotive

Seoyon E-Hwa

Flex-N-Gate

Toyoda Gosei

Jiangnan MPT

Rehau

Ecoplastic

Plastic Bumpers is usually a metal bar or beam, attached the vehicle's front-most and rear-most ends, designed to absorb impact in a collision. The main function of a bumper is to protect the car's body in a slight collision, typically at parking speed. Front and rear bumpers on today's cars generally consist of a plastic cover over a reinforcement bar made of steel, aluminum, fiberglass composite or plastic. Global sales of Plastic Bumpers is expected to be over 100 million units in 2016 and about 72% have been sales in China, Europe and North America regions. For the product types, Front Bumper occupies the largest market share (about 63% in 2016), and followed by Rear Bumper. The Plastic Bumpers industry is concentrated; there are 11 manufacturers (about 82% of Asia-Pacific total sales) counted in the report. Major manufactures are Plastic Omnium, Magna, SMP, Tong Yang, Benteler, Hyundai Mobis, KIRCHHOFF, HuaYu Automotive, Seoyon E-Hwa, Flex-N-Gate, Toyoda Gosei, Jiangnan MPT, Rehau, Ecoplastic, Zhejiang Yuanchi and etc. Due to national industrial policy support and growing industry standardization, Plastic Bumpers Industry is developing in the good direction. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further. But we also should notice that there is a gap in the sales technology and equipment compared to developed countries. Domestic industry should focus on research on new material and process. The falling prices of raw materials could be a good signal for Automotive Bumper Industry. Scope of the Plastic Bumpers Market Report : The global Plastic Bumpers market is valued at 11880 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 13860 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Plastic Bumpers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Plastic Bumpers market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Plastic Bumpers Breakdown Data by Type:

Front Bumper

Rear Bumper Plastic Bumpers Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Vehicle