Potato Protein Market Sales and Revenue with Top Countries Data, Share by Application / Types (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026)

Potato Protein Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Potato Protein market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Potato Protein market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15055846

Global Potato Protein market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Avebe

Tereos

Roquette

AKV Langholt AMBA

Emsland-StärkeGmbH

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

Meelunie

Royal Ingredients

Südstärke

Pepees

PPZ Niechlow

Agrana

WPPZ

China Essence . Short Description about Potato Protein Market: Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. At present, the production of potato protein is distributed in Europe, such as Netherlands, French, Denmark and Finland. Europe is the largest production country of potato protein in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market will take up about 75% in the global production in 2016. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain. The global production and capacity of potato protein was fluctuant in a small range from the past five years; the capacity is from about 48500 MT in 2012 to 56800 MT in 2016 while the production is from 21035 MT to 25064 MT. It is expected that it will increase in future. In the world, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe, such as Avebe, Tereos, Roquette and AKV Langholt AMBA. The Global potato protein market would growth with CAGR of 2.06% from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. The annual consumption amount of potato protein would reach to 33.5 K MT in 2022. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The global Potato Protein market is valued at 93 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 115.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Potato Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Potato Protein Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Potato Protein market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Potato Protein Breakdown Data by Type:

Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%)

Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%)

High Purity Potato Protein (≥80%) Potato Protein Breakdown Data by Application:

Feed Industry