Rugged Display Market Cost Structure, Revenue, Global Analysis, Growth Rate, Size, Share and Demand Forecast Research 2020 to 2026

The Global Rugged Display Market will derive growth from the increasing investments in product R&D by major companies across the world. The presence of several large scale companies will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Rugged Display Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Smartphone & Handheld Computer, Tablet, Laptop, Mission-Critical Display, Avionic Display, Vehicle-Mounted), By Vertical (Government, Defence, Aerospace, Industrial, Transportation), By Operating System (Android, Windows, Others), By Level of Ruggedness (Semi-Rugged, Fully Rugged, Ultra-Rugged) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will rise considerably driven by the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations across the world.

Rugged display is used in several industries across the world, mainly in applications that require an advanced display. The increasing applications across diverse industries including military, chemical, and manufacturing will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The properties of rugged display to deliver high resolution, brightness, and optical protection will have a massive impact on the growth of the global rugged display market in the coming years. Technological intervention has played a massive role in the growth of the market in recent years. Accounting to the massive demand for rugged displays across the world, there is a healthy market competition. As a result, companies are looking to develop innovative products, with the bid to acquiring a stronghold in the market.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global rugged display market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

Roda Computer Group's Contract with the European Defense will Have a Massive Global Impact:

The company claims that these ruggedized computer servers as well as display units will serve numerous applications in the defense industry. The contract is said to be worth USD 2.21 million. Such large scale contracts are no longer a rarity among major companies, with innovation now taking centre stage across all fronts. Roda’s collaboration with European Defense will not just benefit the company but will also have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Beijer Electronics AB (Sweden)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (The U.S.)

Esterline Technologies Corp. (The U.S.)

Getac Technology Corp.(Taiwan)

General Dynamics Corp. (The U.S.)

Kyocera Corp.(Japan)

L3 Technologies

(The U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation(Japan)

Sparton Corp. (The U.S.)

Xplore Technologies Corp. (The U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corp. (The U.S.)

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

North America to Account for the Maximum Market Share; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in several countries across this region will emerge in favor of the growth of the market. The rising demand for rugged displays is consequential to the increasing adoption in the chemical industry. The massive investments in technological integration will also play a huge part in the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will also rise considerably driven by the massive product demand in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Industry Developments: October 2017: General Micro Systems announced that it has bagged a contract from the U.S. Army signs with a valuation of USD 88 Million for rugged server and display system.

