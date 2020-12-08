Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Detailed Analysis on Shares, Sales, Price, Imapct of Covid 19 on Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.
This report studies the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market:
Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite is a composite material made of a thermoplastic resin reinforced with short fibers. A thermoplastic plastic is a polymer that becomes pliable or moldable above a specific temperature and solidifies upon cooling. Fiber reinforcement in thermoplastic has three basic forms: short fiber, long fiber, and short fiber. The fibers are usually glass, carbon, and aramid. The thermoplastic resin is usually PA, PP, and PBT. Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite are commonly used in Aerospace/Aviation/Aviation, automotive, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics.
In terms of volume, the production of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was about 5356 K MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 7501 K MT by 2022. Europe is the dominate producer of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite, the production was 1835 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 34.26% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 29.95%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.28% from 2012 to 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved. Leading players in Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite industry are BASF, Dupont, SABIC, Rhodia. BASF is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 9.17% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 30.88% production share of the market in 2016. Automotive accounted for the largest market with about 32.71% of the global consumption volume for Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2017 to 2022. With over 24.84% share in the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market, Aerospace/Aviation was the second largest application market in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was lower year by year from 2439 $/MT in 2012 to 2095 $/MT in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Scope of the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Report :
The global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market is valued at 1190.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1369.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
