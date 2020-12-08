Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Toshiba Materials

Rogers

Kyocera

MARUWA

Coors Tek

Denka

Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a physical material that made of silicon nitride, upon which a semiconductor device, a photovoltaic cell or an integrated circuit, is applied. Silicon nitride with high thermal conductivity has emerged as one of the most promising substrate materials for the next-generation power devices. Globally, silicon nitride ceramic substrate producers are concentrated in Asia, with Japan produce and consume a majority share of products. Germany is also leading supplier of silicon nitride ceramic substrate. In 2016, the production market share of Japan, China, USA and Europe are 59%, 3%, 9% and 23% separately. Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a concentrated industry with several companies dominates the market. Leading players in silicon nitride substrate industry are Toshiba Materials, Rogers, Kyocera, MARUWA, Coors Tek, Denka, Tomley Hi-tech, etc. In 2016, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 67% of the whole market. The material of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is mainly silicon nitride powder. Since Silicon Nitride ceramic substrate is a niche market, the influence of raw material is not the primary factor that affects the price. Technical expenses, relationship with downstream users are more essential to the market. The largest consumption area of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is power module, which accounted for 58% of world silicon nitride ceramic substrate consumption in 2016. Heat sinks, LED and wireless modules are also important applications of silicon nitride ceramic substrate. The global silicon nitride ceramic substrate production volume will increase to 302 M Sq.cm in 2022, from 249 M Sq.cm in 2016. It is estimated that the global silicon nitride ceramic substrate demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.29% in the coming five years. Scope of the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Report : The global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market is valued at 86 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 100.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Breakdown Data by Type:

High Thermal Conductivity Substrate

Regular Substrate

Others Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Breakdown Data by Application:

Power Module

Heat Sinks

LED

Wireless Modules