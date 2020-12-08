Smoke Extraction Motors Market Size 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Key Players, Top Countries Data, Manufactures, Future Investment, Business Development, Growth and Forecast 2026

Smoke Extraction Motors Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Smoke Extraction Motors industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Smoke Extraction Motors report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Smoke Extraction Motors market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the Smoke Extraction Motors market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Smoke Extraction Motors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

WEG Motors

TECO

Siemens

ABB

Regal Beloit

Tatung

Wolong

Leroy-Somer

VEM

ATB

Havells

Smoke Extraction Motors are developed for the areas with smoke control systems. In an unlikely event of Fire, fans fitted with these motors reduce the heat loading on the building and keep access / escape routes smoke – free. Along with fans, motors are required to sustain this high temperature. The smoke extraction motors market is very concerted market; the revenue of top twelve manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe. The leading manufactures mainly are WEG Motors, TECO, Siemens, ABB and Regal Beloit . WEG Motors is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 17% in 2016. There are mainly four type products of smoke extraction motors market: 200°C Class, 250°C Class, 300°C Class and 400°C Class. 200°C Class accounts the largest proportion. Geographically, the global smoke extraction motors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China),South America and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global smoke extraction motors products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 24% in 2016. The next is China and North America. The global Smoke Extraction Motors market is valued at 520.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 696.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Smoke Extraction Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

200 °C Class

250 °C Class

300 °C Class

400 °C Class Smoke Extraction Motors Breakdown Data by Application:

Commercial Area

Industries Area