Sputtering Target Material Market 2020 : Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data & Forecast To 2026

Sputtering Target Material Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Sputtering Target Material market, leading manufacturers of the Sputtering Target Material industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Sputtering Target Material market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Sputtering Target Material market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Materion (Heraeus)

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. This report studies the sputtering target material market. Semiconductor chips, flat panel displays, solar cells and other downstream industries have a higher demand on the product quality and stability. When the downstream customers, especially the world's leading companies select suppliers, the supplier qualification barriers are higher, and the certification cycle is longer.For a long time the global sputtering target development and production mainly concentrated in the Europe, United States and Japan, and the industry concentration is quite high. Manufactures of sputtering targets, represented by Mitsui Mining & Smelting (Japan), Praxair (USA), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan), Plansee SE (Austria), Hitachi Metals (Japan), Honeywell (USA), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), ULVAC (Japan) and other multinational groups, have been involved in this field earlier. After decades of technical accumulation, they occupy the vast majority of market share. The global Sputtering Target Material market is valued at 3786.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6275.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026. Sputtering Target Material Breakdown Data by Type:

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target Sputtering Target Material Breakdown Data by Application:

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Flat Panel Display