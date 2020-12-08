Tardive Dyskinesia Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is an involuntary neurological movement disorder caused by the use of dopamine receptor blocking drugs that are prescribed to treat certain psychiatric or gastrointestinal conditions. Long-term use of these drugs may produce biochemical abnormalities in the area of the brain known as the striatum. The reasons that some people who take these drugs may get tardive dyskinesia, and some people do not, is unknown.

Treatment of tardive dyskinesia initially consists of discontinuing the neuroleptic drug as soon as involuntary facial, neck, trunk, or extremity movements are identified in people taking neuroleptic drugs if this is felt to be safe psychiatrically.

Tardive dyskinesia is a clinical diagnosis, meaning that there are no blood tests, X-rays, or other objective assessments which can confirm this condition. Physicians often use the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) to quantify movements, which appear to be tardive dyskinesia. This scale is a numeric score that grades involuntary movements from 0-4 in 10 different areas, including muscles of facial expression, lips/perioral area, jaw, tongue, upper extremities, lower extremities, neck, shoulders, hips, severity of overall movements, and patient awareness of the movements.

As per a study conducted by Cornett et al. (2017) titled “Medication-Induced Tardive Dyskinesia: A Review and Update”, the occurrence of TD is estimated to be 2–5% annually, and the condition occurs in 15–30% of those who receive long-term treatment with antipsychotic drugs [APDs]. In fact, TD occurs in 20–50% of patients taking APDs. However, TD is also associated with a wide variety of other medications.

According to Mental Health America (MIIA), TD is estimated to affect at least 500,000 people in the US. Those who have been treated for schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, and/or bipolar disorder are particularly at risk. The older a person is, the more likely they are to develop persistent and irreversible tardive dyskinesia.

The pipeline of Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) is very narrow which reflects that there is a high medical unmet need for potential treatment options for the patients. The dynamics of the Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that the market will comprise efficient treatment regimens.

The key companies in the Tardive Dyskinesia market include SOM Biotech, Teva Pharmaceutical, Neurocrine Biosciences, Contera Pharma and others. While some of the marketed and emerging drugs covered in the report include OM3355, JM-010, and many others.

