Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Market Size 2020 : Research Report on Leading Players, Sales, Price, Covid 19 Impact on Business prospects, Future Investment and Forecast 2026

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Jeevan Chemicals Short Description about Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Market: Tetramethyl Bisphenol A is a methylated congener of Bisphenol A. Tetramethylbisphenol A is a flame retardant with anti-thyroid hormonal activity. Tetramethylbisphenol A inhibits growth and interferes with microtubules in human fibroblasts in vitro. Tetramethyl Bisphenol A is one of Bis phenols. 2,6Xylenol and Acetone are the main raw materials. There are few manufacturers in the world. Now there are only two players in India. Deepak Novochem Technologies (DNTL) is the leading manufacturer. They are in the business of phenols and xylenols and their derivatives with manufacturing facilities in India. In global market, the production of Tetramethyl Bisphenol A increases from 232.6 MT in 2012 to 237.7 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 0.54%. The global Tetramethyl Bisphenol A market is led by India, Deepak Novochem Technologies is the world leader, holding 70.18% production market share in 2016. In application, Tetramethyl Bisphenol A downstream is TMPC, Property Modifier and others. Globally, the Tetramethyl Bisphenol A market is mainly driven by demand for Property Modifier which accounts for nearly 62.31% of total downstream consumption. In the future, global market is expected to witness slowly growth on account of applications, so in the next few years, Tetramethyl Bisphenol A production will show a trend of small growth. In 2022 the production of Tetramethyl Bisphenol A is estimated to be 335.4 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. Scope of the Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Market Report : The global Tetramethyl Bisphenol A market is valued at 4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Tetramethyl Bisphenol A in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Tetramethyl Bisphenol A market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Breakdown Data by Type:

